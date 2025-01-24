Gilroy Chamber honors 2025 Spice of Life winners

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce will host the 2025 Spice of Life Awards gala and dinner on March 15 at the Gilroy Elks Lodge on Hecker Pass Highway. The theme for this year’s gala is “Emerald Elegance.”

The gala will take place from 5-9pm.

The chamber’s Spice of Life awards each year honor the community’s Man, Woman, Large Business, Small Business, Young Professional, Educator, Nonprofit and Volunteer of the Year. The honors also include the Susan Valenta Youth Leadership award.

Tickets for the March 15 gala and dinner are available through the chamber’s website, cca.gilroy.org.

“As we gather to celebrate this special occasion, let us remember the power of purpose,” said Gilroy Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Danny Mitchell. “A celebration is not just a time for entertainment and enjoyment; it is an opportunity to reflect on our accomplishments and set new goals.

“When we celebrate with purpose, we give meaning to our actions and remind ourselves of what truly matters. It is a chance to recognize the hard work, dedication, and growth that has brought us to this moment. By celebrating with purpose, we honor the journey we have taken; we inspire ourselves, and others, to reach even greater heights.

The 2025 Spice of Life Award recipients are listed below, with brief biographical information provided by the chamber.

Man of the Year: Jayson Stebbins

Stebbins, who runs Guild Mortgage, has been donating his services as a Master of Ceremonies and auctioneer to county nonprofits and causes, like the chamber of commerce, Community Solutions, Rebekah Children’s Services, Kneaded Culinary Academy, Jacob’s Heart Cancer Support Services, Gilroy Foundation, Morgan Hill Community Law Enforcement Foundation, Morgan Hill Community Foundation, South County Realtors Alliance, Morgan Hill Charter School and many others, for almost 15 years.

Woman of the Year: Fran Beaudet

Beaudet has been an integral part of the Gilroy community since the early 1990s. She opened Dutchman’s Pizza, owning it for 16 years and selling it in 2005. She then went on to open the Krazy Coyote with her husband, Bobby, while being a full time employee of the Carl’s Jr. Corporate team. Then in 2012, the iconic Old City Hall Restaurant was born. Through the COVID pandemic, Fran kept her staff employed and working.

Throughout all of her ventures, one thing remains—Fran makes Gilroy a better community by making her businesses places for locals to gather, celebrate, to fundraise, meet and plan.

Large Business: Heritage Bank

As members of the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce since 1999, thanks go out to Scott Winant, Jeff Perkins and their teams for being strong supporters of our local nonprofits and small businesses. Their employees are amazing leaders in our community and as a business they are a pillar of downtown Gilroy. Heritage Bank is also perennially named a “Top Corporate Philanthropist” by both the Silicon Valley Business Journal and San Francisco Business Times.

Small Business: RAC Services

Christina and Raul Tovar who lead their family business RAC Services, keep it all in the family with their renowned workplace maintenance and moving company acquiring large tech clients through their strong reputations and expertise. Did you know RAC stands for Raul and Christina? RAC prides itself on being a certified woman-owned, minority-run family business that gives back to the community by supporting other local, diverse small businesses as well as several charities and non-profit organizations.

Young Professional of the Year: Ruben Dario Villa

Being the first in this family to do a lot of things, Ruben embraces discomfort and has been blissfully brave whether that meant getting into tech, starting Fuchila Fresheners, or founding La Ofrenda Festival, Gilroy’s Annual Dia de Los Muertos Festival and Wellness Fair. He continues to uplift our community through the arts and the Marigold Legacy Scholarship that he and his wife founded together.

Educator of the Year: Francisca Garcia

Francisca Garcia, is a school counselor and leader dedicated to equity and inclusion. Known for her motivational storytelling and family engagement efforts, she inspires students and connects families to meaningful opportunities. As a mentor and advocate, Francisca’s impact extends from her school to the broader Gilroy community, earning admiration from all.

Susan Valenta Youth Leadership: Manreet Kaur

Manreet Kaur, a senior at Dr. TJ Gilroy Early College Academy (GECA), is an extraordinary leader earning both her high school diploma and an Associate of Arts degree. With more than 360 hours of community service, she has founded impactful programs like a Volunteer Ambassador Program and a free Youth Soccer Program for 150 children, inspiring inclusivity and service. Manreet’s leadership and dedication to education have strengthened connections between GECA, Gavilan College, and the broader community, leaving a lasting positive impact.

Nonprofit of the Year: Gilroy Downtown Business Association

GDBA has been around for many years and has stood the test of time despite transitions and challenges. During the past few years, GDBA events have grown in size, impact and contributions. Their events are recognized outside of our community for the records they’re breaking and the fun they bring! The GDBA board consists of all volunteers and a part time staff person, Bianca. Most of the board members and volunteers also have their own business and genuinely donate their time, talents, and resources to making our downtown better for everyone.

Volunteer of the Year: Janet Krulee

Janet volunteers her time championing Gilroy organizations. Currently, she is the Treasurer of Leadership Gilroy. The organization has worked hard on rebranding and refocusing their involvement and promoting leadership in the community. She also sits on the Friends of St. Louise board through the Valley Health Foundation, is a Gilroy Foundation Ambassador, and a member of both the Gilroy Assistance League and After Hours Rotary. Her heart is in Gilroy and we thank her for that!