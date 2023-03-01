Gilroy Garlic Festival’s golf tournament tees off June 23

The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association announced the return of its Golf Classic, teeing off on June 23 at the Gilroy Golf Course.

The afternoon of golf, lunch on the course and post-play Gourmet Alley-style dinner begins with a four-person scramble; shotgun starts at 1pm. Fees for a single player are $179 (includes golf, lunch and dinner), with dinner-only tickets (6pm) priced at $45.

The event will also feature games, with proceeds benefiting the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Last year’s event sold out, garnering more than 70 golfers. It was the first in a series of events put on by the Garlic Festival Association in 2022 following the announcement that the festival would not be hosting its traditional large-scale event for the foreseeable future.

In 2022, the festival raised $40,000 for 20 local charities through the golf tournament, a concert and a Gourmet Alley food experience at a football game between Gilroy and Christopher high schools.

More events will be announced for 2023 in the coming weeks, according to the association.

The nonprofit association has distributed more than $12 million to community groups since 1979.

For information, visit gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com.