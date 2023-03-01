good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
51.7 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
March 1, 2023
Article Search
gilroy garlic festival golf tournament
Ryan Adamkiewicz (left) snaps a photo of Dylan Olivares in front of a giant inflatable garlic bulb mascot during the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association’s Golf Tournament on June 24, 2022. The Christopher High School graduates, rocking their matching shorts, were among the 72 golfers participating in the event at the Gilroy Golf Course. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Gilroy Garlic Festival’s golf tournament tees off June 23

By: Staff Report
23
0

The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association announced the return of its Golf Classic, teeing off on June 23 at the Gilroy Golf Course.

The afternoon of golf, lunch on the course and post-play Gourmet Alley-style dinner begins with a four-person scramble; shotgun starts at 1pm. Fees for a single player are $179 (includes golf, lunch and dinner), with dinner-only tickets (6pm) priced at $45. 

The event will also feature games, with proceeds benefiting the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Last year’s event sold out, garnering more than 70 golfers. It was the first in a series of events put on by the Garlic Festival Association in 2022 following the announcement that the festival would not be hosting its traditional large-scale event for the foreseeable future.

In 2022, the festival raised $40,000 for 20 local charities through the golf tournament, a concert and a Gourmet Alley food experience at a football game between Gilroy and Christopher high schools.

More events will be announced for 2023 in the coming weeks, according to the association.

The nonprofit association has distributed more than $12 million to community groups since 1979.

For information, visit gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
903FollowersFollow
2,597FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

On top of their (weight) class: Gilroy High wrestlers Daniel Zepeda...

Raising Marleau: Sharks’ all-time great gets his No. 12 jersey retired