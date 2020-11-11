Gilroy honors its veterans

Local veterans gathered in downtown Gilroy Nov. 11 to honor all who have served in the military.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a small number of people attended the Veterans Day gathering in front of the Veterans Memorial Building, while the public could view the ceremonies from home following the event.

Hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6309 and American Legion Post 217, the event featured the presentation of colors by the Color Guard and a rifle salute by the Honor Guard, a performance of the National Anthem and Taps by trumpeters Tom Brozene and Jimmy Brozene, and speeches by VFW Commander Alfred Alciati and Mayor Roland Velasco.

“This is a time to celebrate the service of all veterans,” Alciati said.

The event also unveiled the Blue Star Memorial Garden in front of the Veterans Memorial Building, which was planted by the South Valley Fleurs Garden Club.

To view the ceremony, visit facebook.com/GilroyVeteransHall.