A Gilroy man has been arrested in connection with the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material after a months-long investigation involving numerous agencies, police said.

Noah Villalobos

Gilroy Police officers at 7am on Sept. 24 served a search warrant at a home on East Court following an investigation in partnership with the Santa Clara County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The investigation began after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which had alerted police that child sexual abuse material was being shared over social media platforms, the Gilroy Police Department said in a press release.

Police said the offending social media sites were connected to 26-year-old Gilroy resident Noah Villalobos.

During a search of Villalobos’ home, numerous devices were found that contained hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse material, police added.

Villalobos was arrested on suspicion of possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, and was booked at Santa Clara County Jail, according to the press release.