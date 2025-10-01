Your Sept. 26 editorial, “When National Headlines Collide with National News” regarding the massive and successful boycott of ABC/Disney, Sinclair and Nexstar distributors (who have since also acquiesced) was tone-death!
It minimized the threats to our freedom of speech. You missed the whole point! This was far more than “national spectacle,” “scandal and spin” and an example of “how much oxygen celebrity culture consumes”!
As Jimmy Kimmel said when he returned to the air, his show was not what was important; it was the fact that we live in a country where his show is ALLOWED!
While you at Morgan Hill Times are happily ensconced in your own local little world, the rest of us are busy ensuring that on a national level, you have the freedom of speech to publish your little local newspaper. You are welcome!
Debra Ullmann
Morgan Hill
What about freedom of speech for those who believe the 2020 election was stolen, who didn’t get taken in by the Covid hysteria, or who simply insist on merit based decision making? No, we couldn’t have any of that! Stop the prevarications. You are all an embarrassment.
Seems like you’re free to talk about that anytime you want on the web or to your friends or on the street corner. the whole point is that the government is not allowed under the First Amendment to dictate who is allowed to say what. Kim was suspended because Trump had his feelings hurt by a comedian. can you recall another president in your lifetime that ever complained about being made fun of by late night TV talk show hosts? he’s such a little thin skinned baby