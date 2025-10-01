Your Sept. 26 editorial, “When National Headlines Collide with National News” regarding the massive and successful boycott of ABC/Disney, Sinclair and Nexstar distributors (who have since also acquiesced) was tone-death!

It minimized the threats to our freedom of speech. You missed the whole point! This was far more than “national spectacle,” “scandal and spin” and an example of “how much oxygen celebrity culture consumes”!

As Jimmy Kimmel said when he returned to the air, his show was not what was important; it was the fact that we live in a country where his show is ALLOWED!

While you at Morgan Hill Times are happily ensconced in your own local little world, the rest of us are busy ensuring that on a national level, you have the freedom of speech to publish your little local newspaper. You are welcome!

Debra Ullmann

Morgan Hill