After a quarter century of writing this column for you, it’s going to be difficult to step away. Every month during the past 25 years, my writing routine hasn’t varied too much: spending the first 15-ish days researching, collecting, drafting, editing, rewriting, then finally submitting the final draft of the column for publication the following month.

So, technically, I’ll pen my final Spoking my Mind during the first half of November. This blows my mind.

Not so mind-blowing is that this October is full of awesome bicycling opportunities. On the 5th, the Mt. Diablo Challenge returns to Danville for its 42nd year; so, how long will it take you to climb the 11.2 mile/3,249 feet to the summit?

On Oct. 18, Foxy’s Fall Century returns to Davis, offering rides from 50K to 100 miles! The very next day, Dublin’s Cycle of Hope will feature four routes, as well as a virtual option.

Wrap up the month on Oct. 26th by joining San Jose’s Bike to the Future, which will feature rides from 5 miles to 100K. And did I mention BTTF is free for kids 16 and under?

I’ve saved the best news for last, because the Great Garlic Halloween Fun Run returns to Gilroy on Oct. 18. Register today, then start creating your family’s costumes (which are encouraged, but not mandatory). Runners, walkers, strollers and all manner of “rollers” are welcome to join the 5K fun! Bibs! T-shirts! Medals! Prizes! DO IT!

Save the dates

Anytime: Gilroy/Morgan Hill Bike Match, https://bit.ly/BikeMatch

Oct. 5: Mt. Diablo Challenge,Danville, mountdiablochallenge.org

Oct. 18: Great Garlic Halloween Fun Run, Gilroy, cityofgilroy.org/reconline

Oct. 18: Foxy’s Fall Century, Davis, davisbikeclub.org

Oct. 19: Cycle of Hope, Dublin, habitatcycleofhope.org

Oct. 26: Bike to the Future, San Jose, bikesiliconvalley.org

Nov. 3: Giro D’Vino, Lodi, deltavelo.com

Curt “Cycle Guy” Hentschke is a cyclist, seeker, song farmer and scribe. Send your cycle celebrations and cerebration to he*********@***il.com.