Gilroy man dies in Oct. 24 traffic accident

A 25-year-old Gilroy man died in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 152 shortly after midnight Oct. 24, according to authorities.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the accident about 12:40am on State Route 152, just west of Bloomfield Avenue in unincorporated east Gilroy, reads a press release from CHP. The driver of a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 was traveling eastbound on Highway 152 at an unknown rate of speed.

For an unknown reason, the vehicle veered to the right, causing the GMC to travel off the south edge of the roadway, police said. The vehicle then collided with a utility pole and two trees, and continued to travel eastward as it spun in a clockwise direction.

The driver, who authorities have not yet identified, was ejected through the driver’s side door, authorities said. The driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has additional information can call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy office at (408) 848-2324.