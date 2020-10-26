District suspends athletic conditioning after student tests positive for Covid-19

Gilroy Unified School District has suspended athletic conditioning at two high schools for two weeks after a student, who attended a party, tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the district, officials became aware of a “large party” of 200 students held at a private residence on Oct. 16, and learned through social media posts that students from both Gilroy and Christopher high schools were in attendance.

At least one of the attendees tested posted for Covid-19, according to officials. The district notified the Santa Clara County Public Health Department and cancelled athletic conditioning at both high schools for the recommended 14-day period, Oct. 19-Nov. 2.

At the time of the party​, athletic conditioning ​wa​s the only on-campus activity happening for students in the district.

In addition, the public health department opened a special testing site at the South County Annex on Oct. 24. GUSD and the public health department issued a joint notification that was sent to all families and students in the district, ages 14 and older, encouraging them to get tested.