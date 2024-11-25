A 28-year-old Gilroy resident died in a traffic crash on Holsclaw Road Nov. 21, according to authorities.

About 8:49pm, the California Highway Patrol communications center received a report of a crash on Holsclaw Road north of Highway 152, the CHP said in a press release. Officers responded and found a 2013 Toyota Tundra pickup that had crashed off the road into a tree.

The collision resulted in the death of the driver, who was the only occupant of the Toyota, police said.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased,” CHP Capt. Noel Coady said. “As we continue to investigate the cause of the crash, this tragedy serves as a reminder for all of us to comply with traffic laws and take a safety first approach to driving; lives depend on it.”

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, CHP added. Police are investigating the accident.

Anyone with information about the collision can call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area office at 408.427.0700.