It has been an incredible privilege to serve as your advocate and representative for the past 16 years—first as a member of the Gilroy Unified School District Board, and for the last eight years on the Gilroy City Council.

I have always approached this responsibility with a deep sense of purpose and dedication, knowing that every decision I made was for the betterment of our beloved city. My commitment to serving Gilroy—reflected in my 95-99% attendance record—has been driven by my genuine love for this community and the belief that we all thrive when we work together to create positive change.

Fred Tovar

As a first generation college graduate, a devoted family man and a loyal friend, I have always believed that service is at the core of who I am. I am grateful for the unwavering support of my family—my son Jordan, my daughter Ciarra, and my parents, Dad Carlos, and my late mother Teresa, whose spirit continues to guide me each day.

To my close friends: your encouragement, love and belief in me have been the foundation of my service, and for that, I am forever grateful.

During my tenure on the GUSD school board, I was committed to helping our students succeed. I worked tirelessly to ensure that our schools offered an enriching and high-quality education that would open doors for our children.

I also advocated for the well-being and professional development of our dedicated teachers and staff, believing that their fulfillment directly impacts the success of our students. My work at Stanford University, San Jose State, and Santa Clara University was guided by the desire to provide opportunities for our local students to attend world-class universities, with the hope that they would see their potential and aim high.

As a city council member, my goal was always to be a voice for every corner of Gilroy. Whether you live on the east side, the west side, or anywhere in between, I made it my mission to ensure that your voice was heard.

I worked to hold our city accountable and championed initiatives that would help our city grow in an inclusive and sustainable way. I am particularly proud of the strides we made in bringing the San Jose Sharks Practice Facility to Gilroy, establishing our fourth fire station, improving downtown lighting and creating the downtown Pop-Up Park.

These accomplishments, along with the Pride Flag and the establishment of the Cesar Chavez city holiday, represent our shared vision of a thriving Gilroy—one that is vibrant, diverse and welcoming to all.

As one of the few Hispanic representatives on the city council, I carried the honor of representing not only my own culture but also all communities of color. My commitment to equity and inclusion was the driving force behind everything I did.

I believe in the importance of making sure that every resident of Gilroy has an equal voice, and I am proud to have been a part of efforts to ensure that our diverse community is always represented.

To our newly elected city council members and mayor, congratulations on your election! As you take on this important role, remember that public service is not about personal gain but about serving the people of Gilroy.

Your responsibility is to be a steward for our city and to serve with humility, courage and integrity. The diversity of Gilroy is what makes us strong, and I encourage you to remain steadfast in your commitment to representing all voices—especially those that may often be overlooked.

Lead with conviction, but also with respect for the diverse perspectives that make our community unique.

As I conclude my time on the council, my commitment to Gilroy is unwavering. I will continue to hold our leaders accountable and stand alongside this incredible community, working to ensure that Gilroy continues to be a place we all cherish and are proud to call home.

In closing, I leave you with the words of Cesar Chavez, whose legacy has always inspired my service: “We cannot seek achievement for ourselves and forget about progress and prosperity for our community. Our ambitions must be broad enough to include the aspirations and needs of others, for their sakes and for our own.”

Thank you Gilroy!

With heartfelt gratitude and unwavering commitment,

Fred M. Tovar, M.Ed.

Gilroy City Council member