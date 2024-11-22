61.8 F
Gilroy
November 22, 2024
Gavilan College
Gavilan College receives federal funds for STEM education for Latino students

Lofgren applauds $375k grant from National Science Foundation

By: Staff Report
U.S. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (CA-18) announced this week that Gavilan College will receive $375,000 from the National Science Foundation to support STEM education for Latino students.

“Diversity in the STEM workforce matters, and I am glad to see Gavilan College is implementing an innovative program aimed at expanding and celebrating diverse students’ successes,” Lofgren said in a statement. “I remain committed to advancing policies and advocating for resources for our community that promote academic equity.” 

Gavilan College will use the grant to implement a “Circle of Champions” model, which engages the families and communities of the STEM students to help close achievement gaps, says a press release from Lofgren’s office. The model will be reviewed (and, potentially, replicated) at other Hispanic serving Institutions.

The NSF funding was provided by the FY24 consolidated appropriations package that Lofgren voted in favor of.

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

