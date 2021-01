A Gilroy man “significantly” injured his hand while igniting illegal fireworks and was transported to an area hospital on New Year’s Eve, according to authorities.

About 11:15pm Dec. 31, the Gilroy Fire Department responded to a residence on Church Street for a medical call, according to Gilroy Fire Chief Jim Wyatt. A man in his early- to mid-40s had “damaged his hand significantly” in the process of igniting an M-80 fireworks device.

The man was transported to an area trauma center, Wyatt said.