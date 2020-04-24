Gilroy motorcyclist dies in traffic collision

A motorcyclist died in a traffic collision in southeast Morgan Hill April 18, according to police.

About 5pm April 18, Morgan Hill Police officers responded to a collision with major injuries at the intersection of Foothill and Maple avenues. When officers arrived on scene, they located the involved vehicles and a male subject north of the intersection. The man had been ejected from his motorcycle due to the impact of the collision, police said.

The motorcyclist had suffered significant injuries and was unresponsive, according to police. Officers from MHPD and the California Highway Patrol, as well as Morgan Hill Fire personnel, began to perform life-saving emergency medical efforts on the man. However, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist as Tyler Reyes, 25, of Gilroy.

The driver of the other involved vehicle remained at the scene of the April 18 collision, police said. Just before the collision, witnesses saw the motorcycle traveling north on Foothill Avenue. The other driver was traveling westbound on Maple Avenue.

The vehicle stopped at the stop sign and continued through the intersection before colliding with the motorcycle, police said.

MHPD traffic units are investigating the collision, police said.

Anyone with information about the accident can call MHPD Cpl. Chris Gridley at (669) 253-4972 or the anonymous tip line at (408) 947-7867.