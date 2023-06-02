70.6 F
Gilroy
June 2, 2023
Arturo Lara, 46, of Gilroy, was arrested and numerous unregistered firearms and ammunition were seized during a warrant search by members of the Gilroy/Morgan Hill SWAT team on June 1, 2023 on the 9000 block of Ridgeway Drive in Gilroy. Lara is suspected in a Feb. 4 shooting. Photo: Courtesy of the Gilroy Police Department
Community

Gilroy Police arrest man in connection with February shooting

Arturo Lara detained June 1 in ongoing investigation

By: Staff Report
A Gilroy shooting suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder by SWAT officers Thursday morning in connection with an incident three months ago in which police said he pulled out a firearm and fired several shots at another motorist following a minor traffic collision.

A Gilroy police spokesperson said the suspect, Arturo Lara, 46, of Gilroy, was arrested shortly after 6am June 1 when members of the Gilroy/Morgan Hill SWAT team conducted a search warrant in the 9000 block of Ridgeway Drive in Gilroy. During the search, Lara was arrested for charges associated with the February shooting. 

Arturo Lara

At about 10pm Feb. 24, Gilroy officers were called to meet a victim in the 8400 block of Wayland Lane. The victim told police they were involved in a minor vehicle collision on Leavesley Road at Monterey Street. The driver of the other involved vehicle refused to stop to exchange insurance information, so the victim followed the suspect through the city until the suspect stopped, according to police. 

Police said when the victim pulled over, the suspect pulled out a firearm and fired several rounds at the victim. The victim was not struck despite being seated in the vehicle. The vehicle was struck several times. 

As a result of this investigation, Gilroy detectives were able to identify a suspect, which led police to the residence June 1 on Ridgeway Drive. 

During the search, numerous unregistered firearms and ammunition were seized, including multiple “ghost guns,” high-powered rifles and high-capacity magazines. 

Lara was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail for attempted murder and weapons-related charges.

Police do not think there are any additional suspects outstanding. This remains an active investigation. 

Anyone with information can contact Gilroy Police Det. Chris Silva at 408.846.0335.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.     

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

