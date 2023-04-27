good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
83 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
April 27, 2023
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeatured

Gilroy Police blotter, April 17-24, 2023

By: Staff Report
37
0

April 17

• Businesses were reportedly burglarized on the 7300 block of Monterey Street and 8600 block of San Ysidro Avenue.

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the first block of E. Luchessa Avenue.

April 18

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 600 block of East Seventh Street.

• Theft was reported on the 1100 block of Apache Court and 8900 block of Church Street.

• Grand theft was reported on the 7600 block of Eigleberry Street.

April 19

• Police received a report of a person with a knife on the 7100 block of Church Street at 7:43am.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 6400 block of Tawhana Lane at 12:13pm.

• A business was reportedly vandalized on the 5900 block of Travel Park Circle.

• Vehicles were reportedly burglarized on the 600 block of Leavesley Road and 1400 block of Senegal Court.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7700 block of Murray Avenue.

April 20

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 100 block of Southgate Court.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 6500 block of Sanchez Place.

• Police responded to a report of threats on the 100 block of W. Las Animas Avenue at 5:51pm and 7500 block of Santa Theresa Drive at 5:55pm.

• Firefighters doused a vehicle fire on the 600 block of Old Gilroy Street at 6:45pm.

• Injuries were reported in a hit-and-run collision on Welburn Avenue and Church Street at 10:18pm.

• An assault was reported on the 6500 block of Monterey Road at 11:32am and 8100 block of Westwood Drive at 11:37pm.

April 21

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 900 block of Monte Bello Drive.

• Grand theft was reported on the 8300 block of Arroyo Circle.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 7900 block of Miller Avenue at 2:07pm.

April 22

• An assault was reported on the 7600 block of Rosanna Street at 8pm.

April 24

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 9300 block of Rodeo Drive.

Information is compiled from public records released by the Gilroy Police Department.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gilroyan qualifies for Westminster dog show in New York

Erik Chalhoub -
Isabella Ruffoni loves everything about pugs. “They’re squishy, they’re cute,”...
News

Local Scene: Discuss city ordinances; art grant workshop

Staff Report -
City ordinances to be discussed The public is invited to...
News

Gilroy native competes in Boston Marathon

Erik Chalhoub -
Andrew Blankley had never ran in a race quite...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
922FollowersFollow
2,583FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
isabell ruffoni diesel pug westminster dog show

Gilroyan qualifies for Westminster dog show in New York

gilroy city hall rosanna street

Local Scene: Discuss city ordinances; art grant workshop