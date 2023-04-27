Gilroy Police blotter, April 17-24, 2023

April 17

• Businesses were reportedly burglarized on the 7300 block of Monterey Street and 8600 block of San Ysidro Avenue.

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the first block of E. Luchessa Avenue.

April 18

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 600 block of East Seventh Street.

• Theft was reported on the 1100 block of Apache Court and 8900 block of Church Street.

• Grand theft was reported on the 7600 block of Eigleberry Street.

April 19

• Police received a report of a person with a knife on the 7100 block of Church Street at 7:43am.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 6400 block of Tawhana Lane at 12:13pm.

• A business was reportedly vandalized on the 5900 block of Travel Park Circle.

• Vehicles were reportedly burglarized on the 600 block of Leavesley Road and 1400 block of Senegal Court.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7700 block of Murray Avenue.

April 20

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 100 block of Southgate Court.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 6500 block of Sanchez Place.

• Police responded to a report of threats on the 100 block of W. Las Animas Avenue at 5:51pm and 7500 block of Santa Theresa Drive at 5:55pm.

• Firefighters doused a vehicle fire on the 600 block of Old Gilroy Street at 6:45pm.

• Injuries were reported in a hit-and-run collision on Welburn Avenue and Church Street at 10:18pm.

• An assault was reported on the 6500 block of Monterey Road at 11:32am and 8100 block of Westwood Drive at 11:37pm.

April 21

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 900 block of Monte Bello Drive.

• Grand theft was reported on the 8300 block of Arroyo Circle.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 7900 block of Miller Avenue at 2:07pm.

April 22

• An assault was reported on the 7600 block of Rosanna Street at 8pm.

April 24

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 9300 block of Rodeo Drive.

Information is compiled from public records released by the Gilroy Police Department.