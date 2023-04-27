Local Scene: Discuss city ordinances; art grant workshop

City ordinances to be discussed

The public is invited to join Mayor Marie Blankley for Conversation and Coffee on May 6 at 9:30am in Council Chambers, 7351 Rosanna St.

This month, Blankley will be joined by City Administrator Jimmy Forbis to discuss enhancing city ordinances.

To request Spanish language interpretation services for this meeting, contact [email protected] a minimum of 72 hours prior to the meeting.

To learn more about ordinances that are being considered, visit conta.cc/3oqzmFk.

Info session scheduled for art grant

SVCreates’ inaugural Gilroy Elevate the Arts Grant Program will provide funding for projects which advance artists and the arts community in Gilroy by demonstrating the role arts can play in community empowerment and revitalization.

Interested artists and community leaders are invited to SVCreates’ Open House & Grant Clinic on April 29 from noon to 4pm at Neon Exchange in downtown Gilroy.

The grant application deadline is June 9.

This program is made possible with support from the David & Lucile Packard Foundation and the County of Santa Clara.

For information, email [email protected]

Car show season kicks off at Gilroy Gardens

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce and the Garlic City Car Show Committee will kick off the 2023 car show season with a Show & Shine event May 11 from 5:30-7:30pm at Gilroy Gardens.

The car show will feature live music by the Juke Box Boyz, and food and drinks for purchase. There will also be a nonprofit expo with 14 local organizations.

Amusement park rides will not be in operation, but guests will be able to see all of the features of Gilroy Gardens, including the circus trees and waterfalls, as well as the Fantastical Flowers.

Show & Shine tickets are available on Eventbrite at bit.ly/41BzxMH.

Entry to this event does not register you for the Garlic City Car Show. Registration for this year’s show is sold out. To be added to the waitlist, visit gilroy.org/garliccitycarshow.

Wellness Fair scheduled for May 13

St. Louise Regional Hospital, 9400 No Name Uno in Gilroy, will host a Wellness Fair on May 13 from 11am to 3pm.

This family-friendly event will include live music, raffles, food trucks and entertainment. Booths will include St. Louise departments, the Santa Clara County Fire Department, the Gilroy Police Department, the Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Department, the VMC Foundation and more.

In addition to the Wellness Fair, St. Louise will be hosting a weekly farmers market every Friday from 10am-2pm starting April 28. The market will feature a variety of fresh, locally grown produce, food, drinks, as well as plants for sale.

St. Louise Regional Hospital recently marked its fourth anniversary as part of the Santa Clara Valley Healthcare system.

Wine and Art Walk returns to downtown

The Wine and Art Walk in downtown Gilroy is scheduled for May 20, and the deadline is approaching soon for artists interested in exhibiting.

This year’s event, taking place from 10am to 5pm, will feature live music throughout the walk, artisan vendors and small bite stops.

Twenty-five wineries will be pouring at businesses throughout downtown from 1-5pm. Check-in will be at the Gilroy Center for the Arts, 7341 Monterey St. Participants will then stroll along to each of the pour stations and have a chance to visit various businesses and artists along the way.

Monterey Street will be closed to traffic between Fourth and Sixth streets and open to pedestrian traffic for the Art Walk.

The bands performing this year are David Johnson, Lavender Fields Band, The Soft Lights and Casey Bogdan. A family-friendly area for kids will also be offered.

If you are interested in exhibiting your art, see the Call for Entry at downtowngilroy.com. The deadline for submission is May 1.

Tickets for the wine walk are $55 or $60 at the door.

For information, email [email protected], call 408.842.0005 or visit downtowngilroy.com.

Gilroyan accepted into culinary program

Alex Kachakji of Gilroy has been accepted into the Women Culinary and Spirits Program.

The program from The LEE Initiative, co-founded by Chef Edward Lee and Lindsey Ofcacek, creates a path to leadership for women in the food and beverage industry through seven months of programming, including training experiences, professional culinary training, and continuing education opportunities.

Among the activities in the program, participants will travel to Louisville, Ky., where they will work with the team at Red Hog, a woman-owned restaurant and butcher shop, and travel to Charleston for workshops created by women, for women in the hospitality industry.

Kachakji, who is one of seven women across the country to be selected, is a bartender at Crafts Roots in Morgan Hill, Westside Grill and Casino M8trix.