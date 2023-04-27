good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
83 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
April 27, 2023
Article Search
isabell ruffoni diesel pug westminster dog show
Isabella Ruffoni holds her pug, Diesel. The Gilroy High School sophomore and her dog have qualified for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York in May. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Gilroyan qualifies for Westminster dog show in New York

By: Erik Chalhoub
85
1

Isabella Ruffoni loves everything about pugs.

“They’re squishy, they’re cute,” she said, as she hugged her dog Diesel to demonstrate. “They are the most friendly and awesome house pets. Grooming is minimal, and they’re very portable. They’re great around children.”

But if there was one negative thing she had to say about the small dogs, it’s that they snore. A lot.

The 16-year-old Gilroy High School sophomore’s affinity for pugs has given her national recognition.

Ruffoni has qualified to show Diesel at the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York in early May, often referred to as the most prestigious dog show in the country. In addition to her Junior Showmanship qualification, she will also be handling another dog in the best of breed category. 

“I’m so excited and nervous,” she said. “I’m honored to have the opportunity of going to New York.”

Ruffoni comes from a line of dog handlers in her family. Diesel, it turns out, was originally meant to be her mother Kelley’s show dog. But the dog instead bonded with Ruffoni, and the pair have been competing since 2021.

isabell ruffoni diesel pug westminster dog show
Isabella Ruffoni competes in a recent event with Diesel. Contributed photo

Ruffoni qualified for Westminster thanks to her top showings at American Kennel Club competitions and others, of which there are many annually in various locations.

The sport is a year-round commitment, Ruffoni noted. In addition to the constant training, Diesel, whose name was chosen by Ruffoni’s father Kevin, must be kept in good condition, washed and groomed frequently, and perhaps just as important, he must be entertained.

“As long as he’s having fun and I’m having fun, that’s all I care about,” she said.

Ruffoni has also been mentored by Hailey Webb, a Gilroyan who at the age of 10 qualified with her pug for the Westminster dog show in 2009.

Kelley said participating in the competitions has been a great bonding experience for her and her daughter.

“She is incredibly talented at what she does,” she said, adding that Isabella also belongs to the Gavilan Kennel Club and Northern California Pug Club, where she helps educate potential junior members on the benefits of showing their dogs. “She’s made quite an impression on the dog show community. She’s incredibly respected and sought after by the handlers.”

Ruffoni also contributes to the community in various other ways, volunteering at the St. Mary’s food distribution and serving as a counselor at the Bright Ranch Summer Camp. She and her twin brother Braden are both active in sports, with Isabella playing for the Gilroy High School field hockey team.

But academics always come first, Kelley said, noting that Isabella has earned a 4.2 GPA.

“We’re very proud of her,” she said. “We’re super excited about her journey.”

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Please leave a comment

1 COMMENT

  1. So excited for Bella. Watched her grow up to be a confident and strong individual thanks to great parents and grandparents. Proud to know them all.

    • Please sign me up for the newsletter - Yes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Local Scene: Discuss city ordinances; art grant workshop

Staff Report -
City ordinances to be discussed The public is invited to...
Crime

Gilroy Police blotter, April 17-24, 2023

Staff Report -
April 17 • Businesses were reportedly burglarized on the 7300...
News

Gilroy native competes in Boston Marathon

Erik Chalhoub -
Andrew Blankley had never ran in a race quite...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
922FollowersFollow
2,583FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
gilroy city hall rosanna street

Local Scene: Discuss city ordinances; art grant workshop

Gilroy Police blotter, April 17-24, 2023