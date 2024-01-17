Man arrested on weapons charges

Gilroy Police arrested a man Jan. 12 on weapons charges after he was pulled over for a vehicle violation.

According to police, the man, who was not identified, had an outstanding warrant, and his previous felony conviction prohibited him from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Officers reportedly found a loaded handgun in the vehicle’s center console, police said, as well as more than 150 rounds of ammunition and suspected methamphetamine.

No other information was released.

Jan. 8

• Grand theft was reported on the 7100 block of Camino Arroyo.

• A home was reportedly vandalized on the 2000 block of Mantelli Drive.

• A business was reportedly vandalized on the 6100 block of Monterey Road.

Jan. 9

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Laurel Drive and 1000 block of Clark Way.

• An assault on a cohabitant was reported on the 200 block of E. Tenth Street at 8:42am.

• A suspect was arrested for vandalism on the 200 block of Gurries Drive at 12:53pm.

• Police responded to a report of “terrorist threats” on the 7900 block of Spanish Oak Circle at 11:02pm.

Jan. 10

• Grand theft was reported on the 7300 block of Monterey Street and 6700 block of Camino Arroyo.

• A vehicle was reportedly tampered with on the 7600 block of Laurel Drive.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 800 block of Moro Drive.

• Theft was reported on the 700 block of First Street.

Jan. 11

• Grand theft was reported on the 7100 block of Monterey Street.

• Theft was reported on the 5900 block of Travel Park Circle.

Jan. 12

• Grand theft was reported on the 8200 block of Arroyo Circle.

• A suspect was arrested for theft on the 300 block of Leavesley Road at 4:35pm.

Jan. 13

• Grand theft was reported on the 8300 block of Arroyo Circle.

• A suspect was arrested on an unspecified misdemeanor charge during a report of a disturbance on the 700 block of Ramona Way at 3:24pm.

• A vehicle was reportedly vandalized on the 8100 block of Las Animas Court.

• A business was reportedly vandalized on the 6700 block of Camino Arroyo.

• Theft was reported on the 6900 block of Automall Parkway.

Jan. 14

• A suspect was arrested for driving under the influence on Forest and Martin streets at 1:42am.

• Burglary was reported on the 900 block of Renz Lane.

Jan. 15

• A suspect was arrested for driving under the influence on First Street and Westwood Drive at 1:49am.

• Burglary was reported on the 6800 block of Cameron Boulevard.

Information is compiled from public records released by the Gilroy Police Department.