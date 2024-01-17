Man arrested on weapons charges

Gilroy Police arrested a man Jan. 12 on weapons charges after he was pulled over for a vehicle violation.

According to police, the man, who was not identified, had an outstanding warrant, and his previous felony conviction prohibited him from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Officers reportedly found a loaded handgun in the vehicle’s center console, police said, as well as more than 150 rounds of ammunition and suspected methamphetamine.

No other information was released.

Jan. 8

• Grand theft was reported on the 7100 block of Camino Arroyo.

• A home was reportedly vandalized on the 2000 block of Mantelli Drive.

• A business was reportedly vandalized on the 6100 block of Monterey Road.

Jan. 9

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Laurel Drive and 1000 block of Clark Way.

• An assault on a cohabitant was reported on the 200 block of E. Tenth Street at 8:42am.

• A suspect was arrested for vandalism on the 200 block of Gurries Drive at 12:53pm.

• Police responded to a report of “terrorist threats” on the 7900 block of Spanish Oak Circle at 11:02pm.

Jan. 10

• Grand theft was reported on the 7300 block of Monterey Street and 6700 block of Camino Arroyo.

• A vehicle was reportedly tampered with on the 7600 block of Laurel Drive.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 800 block of Moro Drive.

• Theft was reported on the 700 block of First Street.

Jan. 11

• Grand theft was reported on the 7100 block of Monterey Street.

• Theft was reported on the 5900 block of Travel Park Circle.

Jan. 12

• Grand theft was reported on the 8200 block of Arroyo Circle.

• A suspect was arrested for theft on the 300 block of Leavesley Road at 4:35pm.

Jan. 13

• Grand theft was reported on the 8300 block of Arroyo Circle.

• A suspect was arrested on an unspecified misdemeanor charge during a report of a disturbance on the 700 block of Ramona Way at 3:24pm.

• A vehicle was reportedly vandalized on the 8100 block of Las Animas Court.

• A business was reportedly vandalized on the 6700 block of Camino Arroyo.

• Theft was reported on the 6900 block of Automall Parkway.

Jan. 14

• A suspect was arrested for driving under the influence on Forest and Martin streets at 1:42am.

• Burglary was reported on the 900 block of Renz Lane.

Jan. 15

• A suspect was arrested for driving under the influence on First Street and Westwood Drive at 1:49am.

• Burglary was reported on the 6800 block of Cameron Boulevard.

Information is compiled from public records released by the Gilroy Police Department.

Previous articleMustangs starting to jell in challenging BVAL Santa Teresa East Division
Next articleGuest View: California has a budget deficit, but there’s disagreement about how big
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here