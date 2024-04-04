March 2

Someone reported a felony spousal assault at 8am March 2 on the 8200 block of Murray Avenue.

Someone committed felony shoplifting at a property on the 900 block of Renz Lane. The crime was reported 5:56pm March 2.

March 5

Police responded to a report of corporal injury on a spouse at 8am March 5, on the 7200 block of Carmel Street.

Police responded to a suspect committing lewd or lascivious acts on a child at 2:44pm March 5, on the 7300 block of Princevalle Street.

March 6

Police responded to a report of a robbery at 5:04pm March 6, on the 6700 block of Princevalle Street.

March 7

A burglar or burglars broke into a vehicle on the 7000 block of Miller Avenue. The crime was reported 10am March 7.

March 8

A vehicle was stolen from the 9400 block of No Name Uno. The theft was reported 12pm March 8.

March 9

Someone stole a vehicle from the 9700 block of Coyote Moon Lane. The crime was reported 8:30am March 9.

March 14

Grand theft was reported at 6pm March 14 on the 6900 block of Auto Mall Parkway.

March 15

Felony assault on a child was reported at 12 midnight March 15 on the 400 block of Old Gilroy Street.

Police responded to a report of arson on the 5900 block of Travel Circle, at 12:30am March 15.

March 17

A burglar or burglars broke into a property on the 6500 block of Monterey Road. The breaking and entering was reported 9pm March 17.

Someone assaulted a victim on the 5800 block of Garlic Farms Drive. The crime was reported 11:06pm March 17.

March 19

Felony grand theft was reported 8:50am March 19 on the 7900 block of Westwood Drive.

March 21

An incident of felony grand theft was reported at 5:17pm March 21 on the 600 block of Leavesley Road.

March 23

Felony spousal assault was reported on the 9000 block of Kern Avenue, at 4pm March 23.

A burglar or burglars broke into a property on the 7800 block of Murray Avenue. The crime was reported at 9:22pm March 23.

March 30

Police responded to a call of corporal injury on a spouse on the 7300 block of Church Street, at 6am March 30.

Information is compiled from public records released by the Gilroy Police Department. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty.