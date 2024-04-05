Did you celebrate Easter last week with the hope that you have victory over the grave? Easter commemorates the most important event in human history! The foundation of the Christian faith is the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

Do you believe Jesus lived a perfect life, died on a Roman cross and rose from the dead on the third day? In Mark 9:24, a man cried out asking Jesus’ disciples to help his unbelief. Is this your situation? Let me point out just a few, of so many, facts that will bring you to trusting Jesus Christ for your salvation.

Susan Mister

The tomb is empty! Some suggest the body was stolen. Breaking the Roman imperial seal attached to the stone covering the tomb that housed Jesus’ dead body, would incur the Empire’s wrath.

The 16 guards, mandated to protect the sealed tomb, would be killed if anyone entered. In addition, the historical fact is the body of Jesus Christ, to this day, has not been found.

Eyewitness accounts! A letter sent by the Apostle Paul to a Greek church containing one of the earliest Christian creeds includes Jesus appearing to His disciples and then to more than 500 brothers and sisters (1 Corinthians 15:3-8).

Jesus himself says, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live” (John 11:25-26). Paul writes, “And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile; you are still guilty of your sins” (1 Corinthians 15:17). Jesus Christ, our Lord, was declared to be the Son of God in power according to the Spirit of holiness by his resurrection from the dead (Romans 1:4).

Still have doubts? Please, take the time to read Lee Strobel’s book, “The Case For Christ.” As a lawyer and investigative reporter, during his research to write this book, the evidence turned him from atheist to believer.

Once I get past the heartache of knowing the excruciating pain my Lord and Savior willingly took on the cross, I become humble and grateful for the victorious benefits this generous, loving, sacrificial act has given me as a child of God. He was raised for my justification (Romans 4:25). I have been declared not guilty.

The resurrection brings hope to believers while on earth. Jesus intercedes for us (Romans 8:34). God’s grace motivates us to put away sin and live holy lives (Romans 6:1-5). We grieve differently (1 Thessalonians 4:13-14). Through trust, we can be free of anxiety (Proverbs 3:5-6). Our citizenship is in heaven and our bodies will be transformed from a lowly condition into the likeness of his glorious body (Philippians 3:20-21).

Jesus conquered sin and death, once and for all. Give your life to Him and you will also conquer the grave. “For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive” (1 Corinthians 15:20-22).

Do you want to know this resurrected King? Please email me…[email protected]

I close, in the fruit of the spirit given to all believers: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness & self control (Galatians 5:22-23).