66.9 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
June 8, 2023
Article Search
FeaturedNews

Gilroy Police blotter, May 29-June 5, 2023

By: Staff Report
31
0

One arrested, eight cited at DUI checkpoint

A DUI/driver’s license checkpoint held in Gilroy on May 26 netted one arrest and eight citations, according to Gilroy Police.

Police said 619 vehicles were contacted during the operation, where 44 field sobriety tests were conducted.

One person was arrested, police said, while two were cited for having suspended licenses and six were cited for being unlicensed drivers. One vehicle was impounded.

Police said the goal of the checkpoint is not to make arrests or issue citations, but rather to promote public safety and awareness by deterring people from driving impaired.

May 29

• An assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 1000 block of First Street at 3:49pm.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7900 block of Princevalle Street.

• A business was reportedly burglarized on the 3000 block of Hecker Pass Road and 600 block of Holloway Road.

• A vehicle was reportedly vandalized on the 6800 block of Cameron Boulevard.

May 30

• An assault on a cohabitant was reported on the 8000 block of Church Street at 7:16pm.

• Burglary was reported on Mimosa Court.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 8200 block of Kern Avenue.

• A vehicle was reportedly vandalized on the 9000 block of Freeman Court.

May 31

• A suspect was arrested for theft on the 300 block of El Cerrito Way at 8:18pm.

June 1

• Grand theft was reported on the 800 block of Siena Court.

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 1200 block of Swaner Drive.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 1200 block of Ayer Drive.

June 2

• Vehicles were reported stolen on the 700 block of Ramona Way, 900 block of Oak Brook Way and 1200 block of Ayer Drive.

• Burglary was reported on the 9200 block of Church Street.

• Police received a report of indecent exposure on the 7500 block of Arroyo Circle at 5:35pm.

• An assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 7700 block of Eigleberry Street at 9:06pm.

June 3

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7800 block of Driftwood Terrace.

• Police responded to a report of a robbery on the 600 block of First Street at 4am.

June 4

• A suspect was arrested for assault on the 8500 block of Mossrose Way at 2:26pm.

• Police received a report of indecent exposure on the 7300 block of Forest Street at 3:52pm.

June 5

• An assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 7300 block of Dowdy Street at 1:50am.

Information is compiled from public records released by the Gilroy Police Department.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gilroy City Council passes ban on public camping

Erik Chalhoub -
The Gilroy City Council approved an ordinance on June...
News

Local Scene: Garlic City Car Show returns

Staff Report -
Garlic City Car Show returns June 17 The Gilroy Chamber...
News

Gilroy school district honors retiring superintendent with building dedication

Erik Chalhoub -
The Gilroy Unified School District celebrated its longest-serving superintendent...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,736FansLike
926FollowersFollow
2,575FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
gilroy camping ban map

Gilroy City Council passes ban on public camping

bartenders union downtown gilroy hot rod

Local Scene: Garlic City Car Show returns