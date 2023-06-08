Gilroy Police blotter, May 29-June 5, 2023

One arrested, eight cited at DUI checkpoint

A DUI/driver’s license checkpoint held in Gilroy on May 26 netted one arrest and eight citations, according to Gilroy Police.

Police said 619 vehicles were contacted during the operation, where 44 field sobriety tests were conducted.

One person was arrested, police said, while two were cited for having suspended licenses and six were cited for being unlicensed drivers. One vehicle was impounded.

Police said the goal of the checkpoint is not to make arrests or issue citations, but rather to promote public safety and awareness by deterring people from driving impaired.

May 29

• An assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 1000 block of First Street at 3:49pm.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7900 block of Princevalle Street.

• A business was reportedly burglarized on the 3000 block of Hecker Pass Road and 600 block of Holloway Road.

• A vehicle was reportedly vandalized on the 6800 block of Cameron Boulevard.

May 30

• An assault on a cohabitant was reported on the 8000 block of Church Street at 7:16pm.

• Burglary was reported on Mimosa Court.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 8200 block of Kern Avenue.

• A vehicle was reportedly vandalized on the 9000 block of Freeman Court.

May 31

• A suspect was arrested for theft on the 300 block of El Cerrito Way at 8:18pm.

June 1

• Grand theft was reported on the 800 block of Siena Court.

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 1200 block of Swaner Drive.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 1200 block of Ayer Drive.

June 2

• Vehicles were reported stolen on the 700 block of Ramona Way, 900 block of Oak Brook Way and 1200 block of Ayer Drive.

• Burglary was reported on the 9200 block of Church Street.

• Police received a report of indecent exposure on the 7500 block of Arroyo Circle at 5:35pm.

• An assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 7700 block of Eigleberry Street at 9:06pm.

June 3

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7800 block of Driftwood Terrace.

• Police responded to a report of a robbery on the 600 block of First Street at 4am.

June 4

• A suspect was arrested for assault on the 8500 block of Mossrose Way at 2:26pm.

• Police received a report of indecent exposure on the 7300 block of Forest Street at 3:52pm.

June 5

• An assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 7300 block of Dowdy Street at 1:50am.

Information is compiled from public records released by the Gilroy Police Department.