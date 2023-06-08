Local Scene: Garlic City Car Show returns

Garlic City Car Show returns June 17

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce will present the 23rd Annual Garlic City Car Show on June 17 in downtown Gilroy.

The car show, set for 10am to 4pm, typically attracts thousands of spectators to view hundreds of custom and classic cars, awards, vendors, beer and wine, and more. It is free for spectators.

Car registration is sold out, but car owners can be added to a waitlist by emailing Victoria Valencia at [email protected].

Designed and produced by the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce to promote the community, the Garlic City Car Show has been held downtown since 2000 and originally started as a kick-off for the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

In 2022, the Garlic City Car Show returned after two years of cancellations due to Covid-19. The event had more than 30 vendors, 200 classic cars and 5,000 attendees. The show also gave out 40 Merchant Awards, three trophies, and a new award honoring the late Donald Elvis Prieto and his family.

For information, visit gilroy.org/garliccitycarshow.

Gilroy Rotary Club welcomes race car driver, educator

Race car driver Karen Salvaggio will be the guest speaker for the Gilroy Rotary Club’s June 13 meeting at noon.

Salvaggio built her first racing car at the age of 22. Her love of the sport resulted in multiple track records, earning seven racing championships and securing more than 200 on-track victories. Today, she competes in a Daytona Cobra Coupe tribute race car which she built. In addition, she is the VP of Business Development for Scorpion-EV, a company that engineers and builds electric-powered MKIV Cobra Roadsters.

Salvaggio served in the U.S. Air Force as a crew chief on B-52 and KC-135 aircraft, as well as a career in public education as a superintendent.

To round out the afternoon, Gilroy Rotarians and guests are invited to display sports cars at the Gilroy Elks Lodge.

The Rotary Club of Gilroy meets every Tuesday at the Gilroy Elks Lodge at noon. Cost of the program and buffet lunch is $25, and guests are invited to attend by reserving at 408.337.1599 or [email protected].

Mark Turner to get roasted at Cinnabar Winery

Cinnabar Winery will host a roast of Mark Turner, who departed from the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce after being elected as mayor of Morgan Hill in 2022.

The roast will be held June 25 from 4:30-6:30pm at the winery, 3200 Dryden Ave. in Gilroy.

The evening of food, wine and witty banter will be emceed by Mike Sanchez, featuring appetizers by Heavy’s Catering and wine from Cinnabar Winery.

All attendees are encouraged to wear a colorful necktie.

The event is for ages 21 and over.

Admission is $75. For tickets, visit tixopolis.com/e/mark-turner-roast.

Nashville songwriters concert benefits Gilroy Garlic Festival Association

The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association is bringing back the Nashville Songwriters Sponsored by KRTY.com concert July 13 at Clos LaChance Winery in San Martin.

Doors open at 6pm, at the winery, 1 Hummingbird Lane in San Martin. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased at gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com. The $75 ticket includes a wine glass, glass of wine and garlic swag.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association.

The concert features Nashville songwriters Eric Paslay, Tyler Reeve, Chase McGill and Chris LeCorte.

All seating will be first-come first-served. Seating is limited so guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blanket.

The event is for ages 21 and over only. No outside alcohol allowed, including previously purchased Clos LaChance wines. Food will be available for purchase at the event, but outside food/picnic is also allowed, including sealed water bottles.

Sponsorships are available at the $500 level, which includes four tickets, four glasses, four glasses of wine, garlic swag, meet and greet, and social media recognition.

​​Local residents honored at Gonzaga University

Gonzaga University honored five Gilroy residents during the spring semester.

Shane Dodd was named to the President’s List. To be listed, students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average.

Jordan Andrade, Matthew Boxwell, Audrey Burke and Dominic William Pe Benito placed on the Dean’s List. To be listed, students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average.

Gonzaga University is a private Catholic University in Spokane, Wash.