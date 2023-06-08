66.9 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
June 8, 2023
Article Search
bartenders union downtown gilroy hot rod
This early-day hot rod with modern-day features is parked in front of Bartenders Union in downtown Gilroy on Sunday. Such cars will take center stage at the upcoming Garlic City Car Show. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
FeaturedNews

Local Scene: Garlic City Car Show returns

By: Staff Report
18
0

Garlic City Car Show returns June 17

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce will present the 23rd Annual Garlic City Car Show on June 17 in downtown Gilroy.  

The car show, set for 10am to 4pm, typically attracts thousands of spectators to view hundreds of custom and classic cars, awards, vendors, beer and wine, and more. It is free for spectators. 

Car registration is sold out, but car owners can be added to a waitlist by emailing Victoria Valencia at [email protected]

Designed and produced by the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce to promote the community, the Garlic City Car Show has been held downtown since 2000 and originally started as a kick-off for the Gilroy Garlic Festival. 

In 2022, the Garlic City Car Show returned after two years of cancellations due to Covid-19. The event had more than 30 vendors, 200 classic cars and 5,000 attendees. The show also gave out 40 Merchant Awards, three trophies, and a new award honoring the late Donald Elvis Prieto and his family. 

For information, visit gilroy.org/garliccitycarshow.

Gilroy Rotary Club welcomes race car driver, educator

Race car driver Karen Salvaggio will be the guest speaker for the Gilroy Rotary Club’s June 13 meeting at noon.

Salvaggio built her first racing car at the age of 22. Her love of the sport resulted in multiple track records, earning seven racing championships and securing more than 200 on-track victories. Today, she competes in a Daytona Cobra Coupe tribute race car which she built. In addition, she is the VP of Business Development for Scorpion-EV, a company that engineers and builds electric-powered MKIV Cobra Roadsters.

Salvaggio served in the U.S. Air Force as a crew chief on B-52 and KC-135 aircraft, as well as a career in public education as a superintendent.

To round out the afternoon, Gilroy Rotarians and guests are invited to display sports cars at the Gilroy Elks Lodge.

The Rotary Club of Gilroy meets every Tuesday at the Gilroy Elks Lodge at noon. Cost of the program and buffet lunch is $25, and guests are invited to attend by reserving at 408.337.1599 or [email protected].

Mark Turner to get roasted at Cinnabar Winery

Cinnabar Winery will host a roast of Mark Turner, who departed from the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce after being elected as mayor of Morgan Hill in 2022.

The roast will be held June 25 from 4:30-6:30pm at the winery, 3200 Dryden Ave. in Gilroy.

The evening of food, wine and witty banter will be emceed by Mike Sanchez, featuring appetizers by Heavy’s Catering and wine from Cinnabar Winery.

All attendees are encouraged to wear a colorful necktie.

The event is for ages 21 and over.

Admission is $75. For tickets, visit tixopolis.com/e/mark-turner-roast.

Nashville songwriters concert benefits Gilroy Garlic Festival Association

The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association is bringing back the Nashville Songwriters Sponsored by KRTY.com concert July 13 at Clos LaChance Winery in San Martin. 

Doors open at 6pm, at the winery, 1 Hummingbird Lane in San Martin. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased at gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com. The $75 ticket includes a wine glass, glass of wine and garlic swag. 

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association.

The concert features Nashville songwriters Eric Paslay, Tyler Reeve, Chase McGill and Chris LeCorte. 

All seating will be first-come first-served. Seating is limited so guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blanket. 

The event is for ages 21 and over only. No outside alcohol allowed, including previously purchased Clos LaChance wines. Food will be available for purchase at the event, but outside food/picnic is also allowed, including sealed water bottles. 

Sponsorships are available at the $500 level, which includes four tickets, four glasses, four glasses of wine, garlic swag, meet and greet, and social media recognition.

​​Local residents honored at Gonzaga University

Gonzaga University honored five Gilroy residents during the spring semester.

Shane Dodd was named to the President’s List. To be listed, students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average.

Jordan Andrade, Matthew Boxwell, Audrey Burke and Dominic William Pe Benito placed on the Dean’s List. To be listed, students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average. 

Gonzaga University is a private Catholic University in Spokane, Wash.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gilroy City Council passes ban on public camping

Erik Chalhoub -
The Gilroy City Council approved an ordinance on June...
News

Gilroy Police blotter, May 29-June 5, 2023

Staff Report -
One arrested, eight cited at DUI checkpoint A DUI/driver’s license...
News

Gilroy school district honors retiring superintendent with building dedication

Erik Chalhoub -
The Gilroy Unified School District celebrated its longest-serving superintendent...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,736FansLike
926FollowersFollow
2,575FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
gilroy camping ban map

Gilroy City Council passes ban on public camping

Gilroy Police blotter, May 29-June 5, 2023