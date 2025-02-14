After a 30-year career in law enforcement, including 22 years with the Gilroy Police Department, Chief Pedro Espinoza has announced his retirement.

Espinoza’s retirement is effective as of May 23. The city will conduct a nationwide search for the next Gilroy police chief, likely to be aided by Espinoza’s efforts in recent years to facilitate a succession plan that has resulted in viable internal candidates, says an announcement from the City of Gilroy.

Espinoza was hired by the Gilroy Police Department as a patrol officer in 2003. He worked his way up the ranks to captain in 2015. In 2020, the city council appointed Espinoza as police chief.

City of Gilroy staff said Espinoza “has been a trusted leader, guiding the Gilroy Police Department with integrity and a deep commitment to the public and public safety.” Under his leadership, the city said, the police department has strengthened community partnerships, enhanced public safety initiatives and “remained steadfast in its mission to serve and protect the residents of Gilroy.”

Prior to working for the Gilroy PD, Espinoza worked in Vacaville as a patrol officer and detective, as well as the UC Davis Police Department as a patrol officer.

Espinoza earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology from California State University, Chico. He holds a management certificate from the State of California Commission on Police Officer Standards and Training and is a 2017 graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy. He is also a 2015 graduate of the Santa Clara County Leadership Academy.

Since 2005, he has served as an instructor for the South Bay Regional Training Consortium/Police Academy.

“Serving this community has been the honor of my career, and I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished collectively—both as a department and as a city,” Espinoza said last week when announcing his retirement plans. “The dedication of our officers and staff, combined with the support of our community, has helped foster a safer and more resilient community.”

Gilroy City Administrator Jimmy Forbis voiced his thanks for Espinoza’s service.

“Chief Espinoza has demonstrated exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication as a public servant,” Forbis said. “His influence on both our community and the police department will be felt for many years to come. We are truly grateful for his service and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Forbis added that the city will conduct a nationwide search for its next police chief. However, Espinoza since 2020 “has made significant efforts to establish a model succession plan for the police department, which has resulted in strong internal candidates who are expected to compete for the position.”

Espinoza added, “I am confident that the future of our community is bright, and I have no doubt that the department will continue to uphold the highest standards of service.”