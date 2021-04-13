good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Gilroy
April 13, 2021
Police are looking for this man who reportedly removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on Kern Avenue April 13. Photo courtesy of Gilroy Police Department
News

Gilroy Police seek catalytic converter thief

By: Staff Report
Police are on the lookout for a suspect who stole a vehicle’s catalytic converter Tuesday morning.

According to Gilroy Police, an unknown suspect stole the part from a Honda Civic that was parked on the 8700 block of Kern Avenue at 9:15am.

The suspected catalytic converter thief fled in this blue Ford Expedition, license plate number 4KZV482. Photo courtesy of Gilroy Police Department

The suspect arrived in a blue, late 1990s- to early 2000s-model Ford Expedition, license plate number 4KZV482, and parked in front of the victim’s vehicle, police said. The suspect used a floor jack to lift the front end of the Honda and removed the catalytic converter. 

A passing witness contacted the victim who called police about 10 minutes after the incident.

The public is asked to call the police department non-emergency number at 408.846.0350 to report the suspect vehicle’s location.

According to police, catalytic converters are popular amongst thieves because they are composed of valuable metals including platinum, palladium and rhodium.

