Gilroy Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a man who suffered serious injuries early in the morning Aug. 16.

Between 6-6:20am, officers responded to reports of a man down in the area of Church and Sixth streets, the Gilroy Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators are looking for video footage from home cameras, or witnesses who were in the area of Church and Sixth streets, police said.

Anyone with information can call Gilroy Police Det. Jason Arbrun at 408.846.0373 or email ja**********@**********oy.org.

Man sentenced for victimizing child

A Gilroy man was recently sentenced to three years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child, authorities said.

Sukhvir Mander, 48, pleaded guilty in June to lewd and lascivious acts involving a victim younger than 14, the Gilroy Police Department posted on social media. Gilroy Police had arrested Mnander earlier this year as part of an active investigation.

Earlier this month, Mander was sentenced to three years in state prison, police said. When released, he will be required to register as a sex offender.