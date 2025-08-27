The Gilroy High shot put record of 56-11.25 had stood since 1971 when it was set by Sal Flores. No thrower had even registered a mark in the school Top 10 since 2005. Until Kaiden Gonzales came along.

This past spring, Gonzales capped his Gilroy career by smashing the record four times and pushing the mark up to 58-6. That throw came at the Central Coast Section prelims, held at Gilroy High on May 17.

A week later, Gonzales threw 58-0.5 at the CCS Finals to finish third in the section and earn an appearance in his second straight CIF State Finals at Buchanan High in Clovis. He finished 15th in the state this year, improving on a 19th-place result the previous year.

“Stakes were really high at the CCS Finals,” Gonzales said. “It was the fourth or fifth throw where I hit the 58-0.5. You’re striving for finishing in the top three, because that guarantees you get to State. There was a jolt of energy. It was the last time I’d throw at Gilroy and I wanted to end it with a bang.”

Gonzales first broke the school record this spring in a dual meet versus Sobrato, then at the CCS Top Eight meet, later at the Sacramento Meet of Champions, and again at the CCS Finals.

“I’m very grateful for what the Lord has blessed me with,” Gonzales said. “I have my name in the record books at Gilroy for the best mark. It’s just amazing. A great feeling.”

Gonzales has also competed for the Mustangs in the long jump, the 100 meters, the 400 meters, the 1600 meters and the high jump. He played basketball and football at Gilroy High and continued with basketball but the focus was on track and field.

“I have known Kaiden since he was a freshman in high school,” said Gilroy track coach Matt Castillo, who was also Gonzales’ high school Math teacher. “Kaiden was really a great all-around athlete and always asked what he could do for his team. He excelled in the field events and it wasn’t unusual if he got 20 points in a dual meet.”

Gonzales says he initially played a lot of sports, including soccer and basketball. He got into track around the eighth grade and found it very enjoyable.

“I loved throwing the discus and shot put,” Gonzales said. “I loved seeing how the discus flies. It soars. I love both of them. In the shot put, you put everything into it.”

His father Fortune Gonzales, who is also the Mustangs’ throws coach, competed in wrestling, football and track and field at Gilroy High. His mother Gena Gonzales played for the Mustangs in basketball and badminton.

“All throughout, I remember having my parents on the sidelines,” Kaiden Gonzales said. “My dad coached me. It’s a blessing having him as a throws coach. Mom is right there. She’s like my second coach. She loves basketball.”



Kaiden Gonzales also credited his mother for making meals that “cannot be beat,” and coaching him on what to eat before a meet, what not to eat, and related tips. His father coached him on the techniques of the throwing events and also on eating right and staying fit.

“I have been coaching Kaiden since elementary school,” Fortune Gonzales said. “His mother, Gena and I have supported Gilroy public schools through teaching and coaching. We had been coaching as volunteers for our local middle school, Solorsano. We began to notice Kaiden had a knack for the sport in more ways than one early on.

“Kaiden would come along with us to practice and he learned the basics at an early age, which set him up for success.”

Kaiden Gonzales competed in hurdles, sprinting and throwing for Solorsano. At Gilroy High, he broke the freshman and sophomore shot put records and kept improving throughout his years at GHS. Fortune Gonzales noted that his son had talent, but discipline and work ethic were keys to reaching his goal of being one of the best throwers at Gilroy and throughout the state.

“Kaiden has a positive and committed work ethic,” Fortune Gonzales said. “He is benevolent and outgoing with his teammates and has truly led this team over the past few years through his willingness to compete in events to help team scores.

“Throwing events require strength training and year-round weight training. Kaiden has never neglected his weight training, called in sick for practice or compromised his role as one of our team leaders and point persons on our team.”

Gonzales has potential beyond just the throws. In 2024, he showed his all-around skills by competing in the decathlon at the Del Campo Multi-Meet in Sacramento and finishing third.

“We haven’t seen his level of competition (in the shot put) in decades and he would consistently win by landslides,” said Hartnell coach Frankie Martinez, who assisted in coaching Gonzales the last few years. “Kaiden’s ‘want to win’ and the support of his parents were truly inspirational. Kaiden was an absolute competitor who had a lot of heart to battle when the pressure was on. He often would rise to the occasion and it was a pleasure to coach him and watch him compete.”

Gonzales graduated this spring and will attend Biola University in southern California for academics, faith and continuing his track and field career. He also looked closely at Hartnell and Gavilan, along with San Jose State. He considered going to the University of Oregon as a walk-on. The decision was for Biola, a Christian-based school where he looks to study Media Production.

“We are very excited to add Kaiden to the Biola squad this upcoming year,” Biola coach Sean Henning said. “It was clear right off the bat that Kaiden was a talented athlete with a lot to offer any program. We believe his best track and field is still ahead of him, and the plan is to have him focus on the throws during his time here at Biola.”

Biola associate head coach Justin Johnson led the recruiting and invited Gonzales to Biola over the summer of 2024. He received a personal tour, met with the Dean of Cinema Arts, the track and field head coach and got a glimpse into the athletic facility. It was a great match.

“Watching him break class records for shot put and eventually the school record multiple times was awesome to witness and I was so happy to be a part of his journey,” Castillo said. “As a human being he is kind, helpful, and very dependable. I can’t wait to see what he does in the future and will definitely be following him.”