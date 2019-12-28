Gilroy Prep honored

Gilroy Prep, a K-5 independent Navigator charter school in the Gilroy Unified School District, has been honored as one of 21 California Distinguished Schools in Santa Clara County, one of 323 K-8 schools honored across the state this month.

The principal of the school, located at 277 IOOF Avenue, is Crystal Toriumi. Gilroy Prep will be honored at an awards ceremony Feb. 10 at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

The awards program recognizes schools that demonstrate exemplary achievements, based on their students’ performance and progress. In addition, each year two of California’s Distinguished School awardees are eligible to become a National Distinguished School.

The last Gilroy winner of the prestigious award was Rod Kelley Elementary in 2018.