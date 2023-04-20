good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
47 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
April 20, 2023
Article Search
gilroy police department lenco bearcat armored vehicle
The Gilroy Police Department shares this Lenco BearCat armored vehicle with neighboring law enforcement agencies. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Gilroy to purchase armored vehicle for police

City-owned vehicle will resolve incidents more efficiently, police say

By: Erik Chalhoub
16
0

Gilroy will buy its own armored vehicle for the police department after its decade-long access to a shared vehicle was restricted due to a recent state law.

The Gilroy City Council on Monday unanimously approved a $360,497 purchase of a Lenco BearCat, an armored vehicle used in major incidents where officers’ and the public’s safety are at risk.

Gilroy Police Capt. Luke Powell said the purchase will help the department resolve serious incidents more quickly, freeing up resources to respond to other calls throughout the city.

“Our goal is to keep our officers safe and conclude critical incidents or acts of violence with the least amount of force necessary,” he said. “A Gilroy-owned rescue vehicle would improve our chances of attaining that goal.”

In 2010, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office received a state grant to purchase an armored rescue vehicle, with the requirement that it would be shared with Gilroy’s and Morgan Hill’s police departments.

Under the agreement, the sheriff’s office would ensure compliance with the grant, while Gilroy Police would store and maintain the vehicle.

However, when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 481 into law in September 2021, it required law enforcement agencies to gain approval from their governing bodies to acquire items classified as “military equipment.” In response, the sheriff’s office relocated the vehicle from Gilroy to San Jose, and created a checkout process.

Powell said the process takes hours, based on how quickly the sheriff’s office responds to requests, as well as traffic conditions between Gilroy and San Jose.

Such a process has hindered deescalation efforts in recent incidents in Gilroy, according to Powell.

He pointed to an hours-long March 26 standoff on Dryden Avenue in rural Gilroy, where a suspect holed up in a residence fired a gun multiple times at officers. Armored vehicles arrived from San Jose and Campbell, but it took more than two hours for officers to set up a perimeter while they faced gunfire.

“Two of the rescue vehicles were struck multiple times by the suspect,” Powell said. “It’s important to note that because the officers were secured in a rescue vehicle with ballistic protection, their lives were not in imminent danger, and they did not feel that they had to return fire to preserve their lives. The outcome may have been drastically different if the rescue vehicles were not available at this event.”

Earlier in April, police attempting to take an attempted murder suspect into custody at a residence in Gilroy had to wait more than six hours before the vehicle arrived. When it eventually showed up, the suspect was arrested within 30 minutes, according to Powell.

“This incident is a classic example of how a rescue vehicle’s delay is a drain on Gilroy’s resources,” he said. “An incident that could’ve been resolved in 30 minutes took over six hours and tied up public safety resources and diminished our ability to serve the community in an efficient manner.”

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Temporary Gilroy fire station gets new location

Erik Chalhoub -
The Gilroy City Council on Monday approved another location...
News

Gilroy’s new mayor for the day

Erik Chalhoub -
As the mayor of Gilroy, Gio La Corte said...
News

Local Scene: Supervisors approve health assessment of Latinos

Staff Report -
Supervisors approve public health assessment of Latino community  The Santa...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
919FollowersFollow
2,587FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
temporary fire station glen loma ranch 10th street deanza place

Temporary Gilroy fire station gets new location

marie blankley city council chambers gio la corte mayor for the day

Gilroy’s new mayor for the day