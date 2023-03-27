Man arrested after shootout in rural Gilroy

A man who reportedly fired his gun at officers during an hours-long standoff in unincorporated Gilroy was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after he was shot by police as he began to charge at them.

A Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy was hit during the shootout, and is listed in stable condition.

The incident began Sunday at about 8am when sheriff’s deputies responded to a welfare check on the 3000 block of Dryden Avenue, located in a rural area east of New Avenue.

While at the scene, the suspect, later identified as Vincent Martinez, 35, began shooting at deputies, according to the Campbell Police Department, which was one of the agencies that responded to a mutual aid request by the sheriff’s office.

After hitting a deputy with a bullet, the suspect barricaded himself inside a residence and continued to shoot at law enforcement personnel outside, according to police, who returned gunfire.

Neighboring agencies responded to the scene, including the Campbell Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team along with an armored vehicle. Police said multiple attempts were made to de-escalate the situation with the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team, but Martinez “refused to comply and continued shooting at law enforcement.”

Hours later, a fire broke out inside the residence, and Martinez reportedly emerged from inside with a handgun, advancing on nearby officers and attempting to break into the armored vehicle, according to police. A Campbell SWAT team member then shot their gun once, striking Martinez.

Martinez was arrested and transported to a local hospital, and is listed in stable condition. He is facing charges of attempted murder on a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on no bail. He is due in court on March 29, according to jail records.

“I am very proud of all the deputies and law enforcement personnel from this incident,” Sheriff Robert Jonsen said. “All deescalation measures were properly used in attempts to provide a safe outcome from this critical incident.”

The officer who fired at Martinez has been placed on administrative leave, according to Campbell Police. The department is now cooperating with the sheriff’s office and Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office in the investigation.

“In the face of this extremely dangerous situation, our officers displayed exceptional bravery and professionalism,” Campbell Police Chief Gary Berg said. “They remained calm and focused, and their quick actions helped contain the threat and prevent further harm to law enforcement and the community.”

No injuries were reported from the fire, according to Cal Fire, whose firefighters mopped up the blaze within a few hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.