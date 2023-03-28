PHOTO: Highway 152 reopens after landslides block road

Motorists navigate a single lane section of Highway 152 (Hecker Pass) Monday. Officials opened the conduit between Watsonville and Gilroy to traffic in both directions following major landslides that closed the highway for more than a week. Drivers should be aware that there is still one slide repair underway that reduces a short length of the two-lane highway to one lane about three miles east of Casserly Road. A temporary traffic signal has been installed to regulate safe traffic flow in that trouble spot.