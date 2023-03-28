good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 28, 2023
Photo: Tarmo Hannula
PHOTO: Highway 152 reopens after landslides block road

By: Tarmo Hannula
Motorists navigate a single lane section of Highway 152 (Hecker Pass) Monday. Officials opened the conduit between Watsonville and Gilroy to traffic in both directions following major landslides that closed the highway for more than a week. Drivers should be aware that there is still one slide repair underway that reduces a short length of the two-lane highway to one lane about three miles east of Casserly Road. A temporary traffic signal has been installed to regulate safe traffic flow in that trouble spot.

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.

Support Local Journalism
