good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57.7 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
March 27, 2023
Article Search
FeaturedNews

Suspect reportedly shoots at deputies during Gilroy standoff

By: Staff Report
50
0

UPDATE: A man who reportedly fired his gun at officers during an hours-long standoff in unincorporated Gilroy was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after he was shot by police as he began to charge at them.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

A suspect who has barricaded themselves in a home on the 3000 block of Dryden Avenue in Gilroy reportedly shot at sheriff’s deputies Sunday.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, the department’s Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team are currently on scene at the incident that began before 10am on Sunday.

People are advised to stay away from the location, located in a rural area of unincorporated Gilroy east of New Avenue.

No other information was available as of Sunday afternoon.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Man arrested after shootout in rural Gilroy

Staff Report -
A man who reportedly fired his gun at officers...
News

Local Scene: Downtown Gilroy cleanup; State of the City

Staff Report -
Downtown cleanup is March 25 A cleanup event in downtown...
News

Gilroy concert lives to see another Day on the Ridge

Erik Chalhoub -
Day on the Ridge, a popular benefit rock concert...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
908FollowersFollow
2,591FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Man arrested after shootout in rural Gilroy

Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley

Mayor Marie Blankley: State of the City 2023