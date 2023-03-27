Suspect reportedly shoots at deputies during Gilroy standoff

UPDATE: A man who reportedly fired his gun at officers during an hours-long standoff in unincorporated Gilroy was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after he was shot by police as he began to charge at them.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

A suspect who has barricaded themselves in a home on the 3000 block of Dryden Avenue in Gilroy reportedly shot at sheriff’s deputies Sunday.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, the department’s Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team are currently on scene at the incident that began before 10am on Sunday.

People are advised to stay away from the location, located in a rural area of unincorporated Gilroy east of New Avenue.

No other information was available as of Sunday afternoon.