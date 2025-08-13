The annual Gilroy Rodeo sold out all three days for the first time in its history this past weekend, drawing approximately 5,500 attendees to celebrate the community’s western heritage in the heart of Silicon Valley.

“We were at capacity,” said Stacey Roberts, the rodeo’s arena director. “This is the first year that we sold out all three days.”

The Aug. 8-10 California Cowboys Pro Rodeo Association event featured multiple competitions throughout the weekend, including down roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, bareback riding, team roping, a junior rodeo, a ranch rodeo and more. The rodeo attracted participants from across the country and internationally, with bull riders from Brazil and a team roping duo from Hawaii among the competitors.

Roberts, a Gilroy native now living in Hollister, emphasized the event’s importance in preserving local culture.

“We’re in an ever-changing world, and I feel like it’s more important, especially living in the heart of Silicon Valley, that the community understands the western heritage and our culture here in South County,” she said Aug. 9 at the rodeo grounds on Dunlap Avenue.

During the three-day event, the rodeo’s “Gilroy Kicking Cancer” initiative raised nearly $20,000 for Jacob’s Heart, a local organization supporting families battling pediatric cancer in Santa Clara, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties. Children from the organization collected donations each night during special arena tributes.

“This year, roughly, we seem to have raised close to $20,000, which is huge—that’s the most we’ve ever raised,” Roberts said. “That will go directly to that charity.”

The nonprofit rodeo relies entirely on volunteers, with all proceeds benefiting local youth and nonprofit organizations. Last year, the rodeo distributed about $47,000 to community groups, with Roberts expecting this year’s record attendance to generate even larger contributions.

First-time attendees praised the event’s welcoming atmosphere. “I am loving seeing the diversity, and everyone is so inclusive here,” said Krystle Glover of San Jose. “It’s been a blast.”

Deanna Glover noted the event’s broad appeal: “It’s well-rounded, you’ve got people of all different backgrounds, which makes it even more interesting.”

The rodeo represents a vital link to South County’s agricultural roots as Silicon Valley development continues expanding southward from San Jose, bringing a taste of Western heritage for all to enjoy.

Though not truly bareback, the horses in the bareback riding competition, pictured Aug. 9 at the Gilroy Rodeo, are equipped with a specialized harness that leaves contestants with little to hold on to. Photo: Calvin Nuttall

Miss Gilroy Rodeo, Violet LaFournaise of Tres Pinos, California, charges across the arena to usher in the day’s events on Saturday, Aug. 9. Photo: Calvin Nuttall

A rodeo contestant clings on for dear life in the Bareback Riding event, where contestants are ranked by how long they can stay on a bucking horse’s back. Photo: Calvin Nuttall

Dozens of contestants from the South Valley and beyond gathered for the privilege of being thrown from their horses at the annual Gilroy Rodeo, pictured Aug. 9. Photo: Calvin Nuttall