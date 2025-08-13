After nearly a half century in business in South County, Rosso Furniture & Décor this week announced it will close both its retail locations in Morgan Hill and Gilroy.

Jaime Rosso, Sr. opened the first Rosso’s store in San Bernardino in the late 1960s. His sons, Anthony and Jaime Jr., followed in his footsteps by launching their own store on First Street in Gilroy in 1978.

What began as a small family business quickly grew into a whole home furnishings destination and a cornerstone of the South Bay Area. Over the next four decades, the Rosso family built a legacy while consistently giving back to their community, the store’s owner said in a statement.

In 2021, Melissa O’Malley purchased the company from the Rosso family, after partnering briefly with Sarah Rosso, Jaime’s daughter.

Now, due to ongoing economic challenges, O’Malley has made the difficult decision to close Rosso Furniture & Décor permanently.

“I’m incredibly proud of what this store has meant to the community,” O’Malley said. “It has been an honor to help furnish the homes of so many loyal customers.”

Rosso’s final liquidation sale

The final liquidation sale will begin at the Morgan Hill location, at 212 Tennant Ave., on Aug. 14. The Gilroy outlet store, at 6881 Monterey Road, has already begun its going-out-of-business sale and is currently liquidating all remaining inventory.

With a combined 70,000-square-feet of showroom space, both stores offer furniture for every room in the home, priced to move quickly with deep discounts on all merchandise including floor clocks and heirloom rugs from around the world, says Rosso Furniture’s announcement. Management encourages early shopping for best selection.

For more information on the going-out-of-business sale, visit rosso.com.