Gilroy to target hosts in fireworks crackdown

The City of Gilroy will make property owners liable for the illegal use of fireworks under a new ordinance that moved forward March 21.

The City Council voted unanimously in favor of the fireworks host liability ordinance.

“Host” is broadly defined, Senior Management Analyst Bryce Atkins said. Under the ordinance, a host is considered someone who has control of the property, such as the owner or renter, or a person who hosts a gathering on public or private property.

A host who contacts law enforcement to remove those who are lighting off illegal fireworks would be exempt, Atkins noted.

The first violation will result in a $1,000 fine, with a $2,000 fine for every violation thereafter, according to the ordinance.

A host who is not present and is unaware of fireworks being set off on their property can make their case that they were not involved during the appeal hearing process.

The sounds of fireworks exploding in the night sky have plagued Gilroy for years, and even though it ramps up during the Fourth of July, it is not confined to the holiday.

In 2021, the Gilroy Police Department received 175 calls for service on the Fourth of July, compared to 100 in 2020.

In 2021, four vegetation fires were sparked by illegal fireworks on the holiday, according to authorities.

Positive budget outlook

Also during the March 21 meeting, the council received an update on the city’s budget that shows revenues outpacing projections.

According to Finance Director Harjot Sangha, the city is projecting sales tax revenue to end the fiscal year with $1.4 million more than was expected. Transient occupancy tax revenue, which comes from a 9% tax on hotel room rentals, will also slightly exceed expectations.

“This is a strong indication that economic recovery is continuing,” Sangha said.

However, despite the positive outlook, there are areas of concern, he said, including inflation and rising pension costs.

Expenditures for the fire department are exceeding expectations, due mainly in part to overtime costs and sending teams to battle wildfires throughout the state, according to Sangha.

The mid-year budget report included an increase of $350,000 in the city’s liability insurance fund, due to rising insurance premiums. A number of staff positions were also modified, such as converting the part-time deputy city clerk position to full time and making the senior police records technician position into a police records supervisor.