good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
74 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
March 23, 2022
Article Search
gilroy city hall rosanna street
FeaturedNews

Gilroy to target hosts in fireworks crackdown

Ordinance to hold property owners liable for use of illegal fireworks

By: Erik Chalhoub
14
0

The City of Gilroy will make property owners liable for the illegal use of fireworks under a new ordinance that moved forward March 21.

The City Council voted unanimously in favor of the fireworks host liability ordinance.

“Host” is broadly defined, Senior Management Analyst Bryce Atkins said. Under the ordinance, a host is considered someone who has control of the property, such as the owner or renter, or a person who hosts a gathering on public or private property.

A host who contacts law enforcement to remove those who are lighting off illegal fireworks would be exempt, Atkins noted.

The first violation will result in a $1,000 fine, with a $2,000 fine for every violation thereafter, according to the ordinance.

A host who is not present and is unaware of fireworks being set off on their property can make their case that they were not involved during the appeal hearing process.

The sounds of fireworks exploding in the night sky have plagued Gilroy for years, and even though it ramps up during the Fourth of July, it is not confined to the holiday.

In 2021, the Gilroy Police Department received 175 calls for service on the Fourth of July, compared to 100 in 2020.

In 2021, four vegetation fires were sparked by illegal fireworks on the holiday, according to authorities.

Positive budget outlook

Also during the March 21 meeting, the council received an update on the city’s budget that shows revenues outpacing projections.

According to Finance Director Harjot Sangha, the city is projecting sales tax revenue to end the fiscal year with $1.4 million more than was expected. Transient occupancy tax revenue, which comes from a 9% tax on hotel room rentals, will also slightly exceed expectations.

“This is a strong indication that economic recovery is continuing,” Sangha said.

However, despite the positive outlook, there are areas of concern, he said, including inflation and rising pension costs.

Expenditures for the fire department are exceeding expectations, due mainly in part to overtime costs and sending teams to battle wildfires throughout the state, according to Sangha.

The mid-year budget report included an increase of $350,000 in the city’s liability insurance fund, due to rising insurance premiums. A number of staff positions were also modified, such as converting the part-time deputy city clerk position to full time and making the senior police records technician position into a police records supervisor.

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Microbusiness grants available 

Staff Report -
Under direction from the County of Santa Clara, the...
Economy

Supervisors buy land for affordable housing projects

Staff Report -
Santa Clara County supervisors approved a quartet of housing...
Christopher High School

Christopher’s King(sley) Okoronkwo has the section’s top mark in the triple jump

Emanuel Lee -
With each passing year, Kingsley Okoronkwo gets more comfortable...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,642FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Microbusiness grants available 

Supervisors buy land for affordable housing projects