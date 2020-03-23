Gilroy to consider eviction moratorium

The Gilroy City Council will follow other jurisdictions across the state by considering a moratorium on tenant evictions March 24.

The consideration comes during the COVID-19 outbreak, leaving workers who have lost their jobs because of the numerous business closures unable to pay their rent.

According to Gilroy’s proposed ordinance, the moratorium, which would continue through the unknown duration of the COVID-19 emergency, would not exempt renters from paying rent, but it halts evictions of those who have lost their jobs or wages because of the pandemic.

A landlord may seek rent 120 days after the expiration of the state of emergency, but not through the eviction process.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order March 16 that allowed local jurisdictions to halt evictions for renters and homeowners and slow foreclosures, among other things. The order does not relieve a tenant from the obligation to pay rent, or restrict the landlord’s ability to recover rent that is due.

According to the 2017 American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly half of all renter households in Santa Clara County pay 30 percent or more of their income in rent each month.

The Gilroy City Council will meet March 24 at 4pm. While the public cannot attend the meeting in person, the meeting will be streamed live at cityofgilroy.org. Members of the public can submit comments throughout the meeting at tinyurl.com/cogcouncilmarch24 or by calling 510.338.9438, access code 624 788 800.