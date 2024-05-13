A 49-year-old woman with a conviction for arson has been taken into custody in connection with a fire that caused about $300,000 in damage, Gilroy police said May 10.

Sonia Garcia, 49, was accused of propping tires against the building in the 7900 block of Monterey Road and setting them on fire, police said in a Facebook post.

Gilroy firefighters and emergency responders summoned as mutual aid responded on April 28 to a report of a structure fire at 7998 Monterey Road.

The blaze at the rear of the structure, initially reported as a vehicle fire, was determined to be a debris fire that made its way between the corrugated rear wall and inner walls, firefighters said in a separate Facebook post.

The conflagration caused smoke to fill the business and an adjoining business next door, firefighters said.

