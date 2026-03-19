It’s heartbreaking that in today’s world, every time a child picks up a phone or tablet, parents feel a wave of panic. Not long ago, electronic devices were simple tools for curiosity and creativity.

Kids played 2048, battled friends on slither.io, filled their camera rolls with goofy pictures and video chatted with their cousins. Screens were a source of connection and harmless fun.

However, the online world has shifted into something extremely dangerous, especially for kids younger than 13. Instead of joy and mounds of Pokemon Go characters, they are now faced with harmful content, privacy risks, addictive design features, scams and age-inappropriate material.

This situation is especially dangerous for children younger than the age of 13, as their developing minds are particularly vulnerable. Parents can no longer assume that the digital space is safe. On the contrary, they have to assume the complete opposite.

The U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory on Social Media and Youth Mental Health report from 2023 notes that up to 40% of kids ages 8-12 already use social media, causing them to face a doubled risk of depression and anxiety. In a 2025 national sample of early adolescents, 63.8% of participants younger than 13 reported having at least one social media account.

These organizations have revealed proof of children spending more than three hours a day on social media, which is not at all healthy, especially at a young age. Additionally, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reveals significant increases in individuals contacting children online for inappropriate reasons. There were more than 546,000 reports in 2024, with continued growth, highlighting a 192% increase from 2023. Most involve children as young as the age of 10.

Now is when we finally have a light switch in a dark room. That switch is S.1748: The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA). Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Sen. Richard Blumenthal introduced this bill on May 14, 2025. It is a bipartisan piece of legislation that continues to spark important national conversations.

Its provisions could transform how platforms view children’s well-being. This requirement compels various platforms to take reasonable steps to prevent harm to minors by addressing the issues that contribute to a decline in their mental health, well-being and normal childhood lifestyle.

The bill tackles one of the biggest concerns among parents and professionals: addictive platform design. Features such as infinite scrolling, autoplay videos and algorithmic feeds aim to keep users, particularly young ones, online for extended periods. Under this legislation, platforms would have to limit or allow individuals to disable these features, helping reduce both screen time and the mental toll of excessive use.

An important supplemental feature of this bill is the transparency and privacy requirements. Large platforms must publish annual reports that showcase usage statistics, time spent online, existing safety features and efforts to reduce harm.

Platforms would also be required to let these young kids limit who can contact them, hide their personal information and restrict geolocation tracking. There has never been a requirement for such public accountability before. It shifts responsibility from parents alone to the companies designing and profiting from these platforms.

In early February, California Attorney General Rob Bonta emphasized his support of KOSA (S.1748) by expressing, “As Attorney General of California, I have seen first-hand how far these companies will dig in when being held accountable. We must proactively prioritize children’s safety and well-being…we must all do more to create a safer place for children to explore, play and connect online.”

He joined a coalition of 40 attorneys general in sending a letter to Congress supporting the passage of the bill. While the path to Congress remains challenging, bills like KOSA are crucial to reinstating the internet as a place of exploration and connection instead of danger.

Everyone must act together to ensure children can grow up safe online. Supporting S.1748 is a meaningful way to prioritize their well-being in an increasingly unsafe digital world.

Dymphna (DJ) William is a junior at Dr. TJ Owens Gilroy Early College Academy, pursuing an associate’s degree in Political Science, Social Science and Spanish at Gavilan College. She serves as an intern for Council Member Zach Hilton, Vice Chair for Region IV of the Student Senate for California Community Colleges, and as President of the Morgan Hill Youth Action Council, where she leads initiatives focused on youth engagement.