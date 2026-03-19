I admired Joe Heller’s cartoon of March 13, 2026. Although captioned WW III, this cartoon brilliantly depicts three confused survivors pulling from the wreckage Trump’s self issued Peace prizes. I admire a photo that can convey in a single picture 1,000 words.

What deeply concerns me right now is the fact that no one calls certain documented behaviors now happening war crimes.

I am remembering that directly following the hostilities of WW II occurred the Nuremberg War Crimes Trials. These highly publicized court proceedings brought the Nazi generals to court.

The convicted generals were subsequently hung. What is more important is that the supreme war crime which caused the conviction of the Nazi generals was the invasion of another country.

The world agreed that an invasion of another country was indeed the supreme war crime because within an invasion occurs all the other crimes of torture, rape, death and destruction.

Therefore I am now wondering why no one mentions the crimes of invasion of Venezuela and Iran that our own country has perpetrated.

Mary Zanger

Hollister