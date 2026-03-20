Revelations of allegations of decades of sexual abuse by the late farmworker labor leader César Chávez cited March 17 by the United Farm Workers and the César Chávez Foundatio—and reported in detail by The New York Times—have prompted cancellations of celebrations of his upcoming birthday across several states, including California.

The farm worker union co-founded in 1962 by Chávez and Dolores Huerta and the foundation canceled their participation in all César Chávez Day celebrations after learning of the pending Times report.

César Chávez Day was made a state holiday in 2000 and a federal commemorative holiday in 2014.

After the publication of the Times investigation, Huerta released a shocking statement that Chávez had forced her to have sex with him on two occasions in the 1960s: “I can no longer stay silent.”

Dolores Huerta

“I have kept this secret long enough. My silence ends here,” she said. Huerta, who turns 96 next month, lives in Delano in California’s Central Valley.

On March 18, Santa Clara County leaders released a joint statement about the allegations and their impact on local recognitions.

“The annual César Chávez holiday has always been about much more than a single individual. It is a recognition of the broader movement for justice, dignity, and the rights of farmworkers and working people everywhere,” says the statement signed by Board of Supervisors President Otto Lee, Vice President Sylvia Arenas and County Executive James R. Williams.

“The recent horrific allegations being shared by survivors are deeply disturbing and have prompted serious concern and reflection across our community. In Santa Clara County, we believe survivors of gender-based violence and support their journey for healing and justice.

“While the county will continue to recognize March 31 as an official holiday this year, we are choosing to focus our observance on honoring the farmworker movement that inspired a nation, including the bravery and leadership of Dolores Huerta. We are committed to uplifting the dignity of all workers and celebrating the many contributions of our Latino/a and immigrant communities. We also honor the courage of the survivors who are speaking out.

“In the coming weeks, we plan to engage in a thoughtful conversation as a county and as a community about how this annual holiday can best reflect the values it represents and the movement for justice that inspired it.”