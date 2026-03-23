Now here is a positive letter for a change. Our new mayor is showing leadership instead of being centered on himself like our last mayor. He is a man for the people. He cares about the community and that’s what leadership is all about.

Mayor Greg Bozzo is a family man first and foremost plus he is an idea guy. The problem with others on the city council is they have run out of what the voters want—IDEAS.

We need new leaders on the council. There are a couple and you know who they are.

I’m also very pleased with Council member Zach Hilton now. He is young and that is what we need, a fresh set of eyes and ears—new blood.

In closing, the way to a better result is new faces and new ideas. Keep up the good work.

Daniel Garcia

Gilroy