A Gilroy woman was arrested on suspicion of felony abuse after a disabled San Jose man she had been taking care of was found dead, according to authorities.

On May 17, 2025, police responded to a report of an unattended death at a home on the 1200 block of Mastic Street in San Jose, according to the San Jose Police Department. Officers arrived on scene and located a 40-year-old man who had developmental disabilities, who was unconscious and not breathing.

Officers determined the man had been emaciated and lacking basic necessities, and had likely died of neglect, says a press release from SJPD. The Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner took custody of the body and conducted an investigation.

On Aug. 29, SJPD detectives were informed by the medical examiner’s staff that the manner of death was a homicide due to neglect, police said. Officers continued to investigate and identified the victim’s in-home caretaker, Enid Acevedo, 69, as the primary suspect.

Police obtained a warrant for Acevedo’s arrest. On March 18, police located and arrested Acevedo in Gilroy, authorities said. Acevedo was booked at the county jail on suspicion of felony abuse of a dependent adult resulting in death.