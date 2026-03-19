The Mattress Recycling Council recently launched a new “Bye Bye Mattress” program site in Gilroy, offering free mattress drop-offs for businesses and residents.

One of MRC’s California recyclers, Xtraction, is now accepting dropped-off mattresses, box springs and futon mattresses from all California residents and businesses at 8585 Forest St., from 9am-3pm, Monday through Friday.

Xtraction is also part of the MRC’s consumer incentive payment program. Residents can receive $3 for each dropped-off mattress—limited to five mattresses per vehicle per day. More information is available at ByeByeMattress.com.

Since 2016, MRC has recycled more than 14 million mattresses in California diverting 555 million pounds from landfills, says a press release from the council.

“We are thrilled to give people in Gilroy the opportunity to safely recycle their unwanted mattresses,” said Gilroy City Council Member Zach Hilton. “This new site is part of our broader commitment to make Gilroy a clean and safe place for all to live.”

In addition to the dropoff option, California law requires any retailer delivering a new mattress to offer their customer the option to have an old mattress picked up at no added cost. For residents considering the purchase of a new mattress, ask your retailer about the take-back option.

MRC is a nonprofit organization that operates statewide recycling programs in California and three other states that have passed mattress recycling laws.

The Bye Bye Mattress program is funded through a state-approved recycling fee that is collected on each mattress or box spring purchased by California consumers. The fee is used to establish free drop-off locations and collection events throughout the state, transport collected units from these sites to companies that dismantle the discarded products and recycle the materials.

Other portions of the fee are dedicated to combating illegal dumping and research efforts that improve the recycling process and recyclability of the component material.