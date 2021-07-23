Applications for small business grants open

Applications for the next and final round of funding for small business grants are now being accepted.

The City of Gilroy, working with the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, has established a grant program to support small businesses struggling due to Covid-19. Businesses operating within the city limits of Gilroy may qualify for a one-time business relief grant using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

​​Grants are based on the number of full-time equivalent employees as of March 17, 2020, the date when the Santa Clara County Health Officer issued the initial shelter-in-place order. The maximum grant award is $5,000 for businesses with 2-10 employees and $10,000 for businesses with 11-25 employees.

Businesses who have applied for and received a grant from this program during the first round of applications in July 2020 and the second round of applications in March 2021 are not eligible to receive another grant from this same program and same pot of funds.

Applications are due by Aug. 16.

For information and applications, visit bit.ly/3BdJbs8.