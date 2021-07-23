good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
72.3 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
July 23, 2021
Article Search
BusinessFeaturedNews

Applications for small business grants open

By: Staff Report
19
0

Applications for the next and final round of funding for small business grants are now being accepted.

The City of Gilroy, working with the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, has established a grant program to support small businesses struggling due to Covid-19. Businesses operating within the city limits of Gilroy may qualify for a one-time business relief grant using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

​​Grants are based on the number of full-time equivalent employees as of March 17, 2020, the date when the Santa Clara County Health Officer issued the initial shelter-in-place order. The maximum grant award is $5,000 for businesses with 2-10 employees and $10,000 for businesses with 11-25 employees.

Businesses who have applied for and received a grant from this program during the first round of applications in July 2020 and the second round of applications in March 2021 are not eligible to receive another grant from this same program and same pot of funds. 

Applications are due by Aug. 16.

For information and applications, visit bit.ly/3BdJbs8.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

ICYMI: Garlic Festival events start this weekend

Staff Report -
The Gilroy Garlic Festival’s first events since 2019 begin...
News

PHOTOS: Live from Downtown

Erik Chalhoub -
People grabbed food from local vendors, perused local businesses...
Letters

Letter: Hats off to Jeff Garcia

Gary and Alma George -
Once again Jeff Garcia has returned to mentor the...