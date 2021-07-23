PHOTOS: Live from Downtown

People grabbed food from local vendors, perused local businesses and danced on the streets as Downtown Live returned for the first time since 2019 on July 22. The event, which took place in a closed-off Monterey Street between Fifth and Sixth streets, featured a performance by JJ Hawg as well as activities for children. The show was organized by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association.

JJ Hawg band members James Avena (from left, guitar/vocals), John Michael (drums) and John Diaz (bassist shown below, center) perform for Downtown Live in Gilroy on July 22. Photo: Erik Chalhoub