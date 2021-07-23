good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
72.3 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
July 23, 2021
Article Search
JJ Hawg bassist John Diaz performs a sound check before the July 22 Downtown Live show begins. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

PHOTOS: Live from Downtown

By: Erik Chalhoub
132
0

People grabbed food from local vendors, perused local businesses and danced on the streets as Downtown Live returned for the first time since 2019 on July 22. The event, which took place in a closed-off Monterey Street between Fifth and Sixth streets, featured a performance by JJ Hawg as well as activities for children. The show was organized by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association.

JJ Hawg band members James Avena (from left, guitar/vocals), John Michael (drums) and John Diaz (bassist shown below, center) perform for Downtown Live in Gilroy on July 22. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Community members catch up while enjoying food from the various vendors downtown. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

ICYMI: Garlic Festival events start this weekend

Staff Report -
The Gilroy Garlic Festival’s first events since 2019 begin...
Business

Applications for small business grants open

Staff Report -
Applications for the next and final round of funding...
Letters

Letter: Hats off to Jeff Garcia

Gary and Alma George -
Once again Jeff Garcia has returned to mentor the...