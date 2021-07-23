good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 23, 2021
Pyro chef Steve Janisch flames up garlic-laden calamari during the Virtual Garlic Festival at Christopher Ranch executive vice president Ken Christopher's home in 2020. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

ICYMI: Garlic Festival events start this weekend

By: Staff Report
11
0

The Gilroy Garlic Festival’s first events since 2019 begin July 23.

Planned over two weekends of July 23-25 and July 30-Aug. 1 at Gilroy Presbyterian Church, 6000 Miller Ave., garlic fans will be able to pre-order some of their favorites, from pepper steak sandwiches to scampi, garlic bread and more during the drive-thru Gourmet Alley event.

The drive-thru will be held from 4-7pm on Fridays and from 11am-7pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The menu includes the following:

• Steak Combo: Pepper Steak Sandwich, Shrimp Scampi, World-Famous Garlic Bread, $25

• Sausage Combo: Sausage Sandwich, Shrimp Scampi, World-Famous Garlic Bread, $25

• Pepper Steak Sandwich, $14

• Sausage Sandwich, $14

• World-Famous Garlic Bread: Half Loaf, $10

• Garlic Fries, $10

• Shrimp Scampi, $10

• Bottled Water, Soda, $5

The Farm-To-Table Dinner dinner at Fortino Winery, 4525 Hecker Pass Highway, takes place on July 24 from 5-9pm. The caterer/chef for the dinner will be Relish Kitchen & Drink, featuring Executive Chef Diane Sturla.

The Garlic Festival Golf Classic will be held July 30 at Gilroy Golf Course, 2695 Hecker Pass Road. The event will include a silent auction and festival food staples.

Tickets and pre-order information can be found at gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com.

