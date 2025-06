Crews are pictured June 13 moving dirt on the west side of the interchange of Highway 101 and State Route 25 in south Gilroy. Construction began earlier this month on the long planned new interchange project, which is designed to ease congestion, improve safety and better connect South County residents to jobs, schools and services. The lead agency on the project is the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. Construction of the $136 million project is expected to last through 2027.