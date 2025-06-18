It is graduation season, and hundreds of local high school students walked in commencement ceremonies over the last week—prepared with their new diplomas to take the next step into the world.

Gilroy High School held its Class of 2025 graduation ceremony June 12 at the Tenth Street campus. Nearly 350 students graduated, with Sarayu Thorati earning the valedictorian’s spot. Graduate Sawyer Rogers was Gilroy High’s class salutatorian.

On June 13 across town, Christopher High School’s graduating class held its ceremony on the campus quad on Day Road. More than 360 seniors graduated.

The CHS class valedictorian was Karin Rodriguez Sandoval, with Noah Deveas earning salutatorian honors.

For more information about the local graduations and to see a full list of Class of 2025 graduates, visit the Gilroy Unified School District’s Facebook page or gusd.org.

See inside for photos from the graduation ceremonies at Gilroy and Christopher high schools.

Christopher High School Class of 2025 graduate Tyler Green poses for a photo with his mother and his diploma after the June 13 ceremony. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

Gilroy High graduate Leilany Martinez shakes hands with faculty upon receiving her diploma June 12. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

Christopher High graduate Chevelle Quistian poses with her diploma upon walking the stage at the June 13 commencement ceremony. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

Gilroy High graduate Caitlyn Correia shakes hands with faculty upon receiving her diploma June 12. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

Christopher High Class of 2025 graduate Hector Diaz-Matias poses with his diploma during the June 13 ceremony. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

Gilroy High graduates smile June 12 as the tassel is moved from right to left. Photo: Jonathan Natividad