March 29, 2023
Gavilan College Gilroy campus
FeaturedNews

International artist Simon Silva comes to Gavilan College

By: Staff Report
Renowned international artist, speaker and author Simon Silva will return to Gavilan College this Spring semester, to provide lectures and workshops at both the Gilroy Campus and Hollister Site on April 20, and an evening art exhibit at the Gilroy Campus on April 21.

Hosted by Gavilan’s El Centro, Silva will provide the following lecture, “Nurturing Sustainable Success Through the Arts,” at the Gilroy Campus, Library Room at noon and the Hollister Site at 5:30pm on April 20.

Following his hour-long lecture, a hands-on workshop for 30 attendees will be provided by Silva at each of the locations. There is no need to register for the workshop, and it is open to all.

The next day, April 21, the Gavilan Educational Foundation will host a “Simon Silva Gallery Reception,” where more than 20 of his latest art pieces will be displayed.  

“It feels great to return to Gavilan College,” Silva said. “I first came here 15 years ago and always felt at home with this community, one that is very similar to the one I grew up in.”

The VIP portion of the reception will start at 4:30pm at the Gilroy campus Library Gallery space. The general reception starts at 6pm, where Gavilan Superintendent/President Pedro Avila will hold a fireside chat with Silva for 30 minutes.

The general reception at 6pm is free for students with proof of current high school or college identification, and $20 for the general public.  

This event is open to the entire community and those wishing to attend must register at bit.ly/42FhoP5.

“We are very fortunate that such an accomplished artist and creative innovator will be spending two days at our college and with our South County communities,” Avila said. “I am excited our Gavilan College Educational Foundation is hosting his art exhibit, one which is representative of our times and will be truly inspirational for our entire community, especially our students.” 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

