Local Scene: Downtown cleanup; Holi celebration in Gilroy

Downtown cleanup events on tap

More cleanup events are scheduled in downtown Gilroy on April 1 and 8.

Bring your brooms, dustpans, garden gloves and any other items that might be useful.

Volunteers are asked to check-in at Greenhouse Coworking, 7500 Monterey St., between 7am and noon.

For information, contact Nancy Maciel at 408.842.0005 or [email protected].

Celebrate Holi at Christmas Hill Park

The Indian Association of South Santa Clara County will hold a Holi celebration on April 2 at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy from noon to 3pm.

The event, taking place in the Mulberry East Picnic area, will feature music, dancing and singing. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a dish to share for a potluck.

Holi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil—the bright spring season emerging from the cold winter.

Book sale returns April 8

The Friends of Gilroy Library holds a book sale every second Saturday of the month from 10am-1pm at the library, 350 West Sixth St.

The next sale is April 8.

Books will be $5 per bag for members and $8 a bag for non-members. Membership is $5.

The bookstore is in need of donations of teen fiction books, current fiction and science fiction.

The Isabel Jewell Bookstore is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 1-3pm, Wednesday from 1-4pm, Thursday from 10am to 3pm and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 10am to 1pm.

Easter egg hunt scheduled

The Gilroy Center for the Arts, 7341 Monterey St., will hold an Easter egg hunt for children on April 8 from 11am to 1:30pm.

The hunt will be separated by group: Under 5 years old, ages 5-7 and 8-10.

To make a reservation, call 408.842.6999.

Donations are appreciated.