March 8, 2022
Judge: No bail for Cain Velasquez

Former UFC champ accused of trying to kill molestation suspect

By: Staff Report
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was ordered held without bail on attempted murder charges for allegedly trying to shoot at a man accused of molesting the fighter’s young relative. 

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Shelyna Brown issued the order during a hearing in San Jose on March 7, according to a district attorney spokesperson. 

Velasquez, 39, was arrested Feb. 28 after he allegedly chased Harry Goularte, a 43-year-old man suspected of touching a 4-year-old child inappropriately at a childcare business in San Martin. Velasquez allegedly chased Goularte, who was traveling in a vehicle with family members, from Morgan Hill to south San Jose. The shooting took place near the intersection of Monterey Road and Bailey Avenue, according to authorities. 

Goularte was arrested and booked into jail but a judge released him from custody without bail on Feb. 25 over prosecutors’ objections, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Staff Report

Support Your Local Newspaper
